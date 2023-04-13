Ohio State’s spring game Saturday will present the traditional scarlet versus gray scrimmage where players will get a chance to display their skills in front of a crowd.

Like years past, the game will play offense, donning scarlet jerseys, versus the defense, donning the gray, head coach Ryan Day said in a press conference Wednesday. This format allows the team to rotate players in and out to work on depth, beginning with the first string Buckeyes.

“The first couple drives with the 1’s will be thud, but everything else will be live,” Day said.

Day said the 2’s will face off next before going into a full four quarters, though the clock might run toward the end of the game after the players have gotten adequate time to play in a “live” competition.

“Might be running a little bit in the fourth quarter or the second half, but the goal is to get these guys out there and be live, get them in front of a good crowd,” Day said.

Offensive scoring will be counted the traditional way, while the defense can score points from a number of defensive stops. A takeaway touchdown will be worth six points, a general takeaway will be three points, two points for a sack and one per forced punt.

Ohio State’s defense will display some of the strides taken in the early goings on Jim Knowles’ second season as defensive coordinator.

In a game of firsts for many, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will be acting in his new role after his promotion in January. Hartline remains in his position as wide receivers coach, which he’s held since 2019.

“It’s definitely a little more uncomfortable than it would have been this time last year. But I would say that any time you’re uncomfortable, you have a chance to grow,” Hartline said. “One thing I will say though, my passion is still the receiver room. That’s never going to change.”

Saturday will also be Hartline’s first time as the offensive play caller.

“I enjoy it. I think that it’s different, probably, in a world where we’re not scheming anybody right now,” Hartline said. “We’re kind of trying to put ourselves in good play calls, bad play calls versus our defense.”

An ongoing quarterback competition, new concepts within Ohio State’s defense and the arrivals of new Buckeyes are among the number of topics of interest surrounding Saturday’s scrimmage.

Day and Ohio State have logged 15 practices this spring. Big Ten Network will broadcast the Buckeyes’ latest edition of the spring game, beginning at noon Saturday.

“It’s supposed to be a great day,” Day said. “I think we’re north of 50,000 seats sold so far, which for midweek is a pretty good number, as it’s trending but hoping to get even more on Saturday. Should be a great turnout and a great opportunity for our guys to play in front of a good crowd.”