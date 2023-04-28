Ohio State hadn’t produced a first round offensive tackle in eight years.

However, Thursday night, former Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. ended this drought as he was selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson became the first Ohio State tackle to be taken in the first round since Taylor Decker in 2016. A five-star class of 2020 recruit from Cincinnati, Johnson was a key contributor for a high-powered Buckeyes offense during his three seasons at Ohio State.

After playing in five games as a true freshman, Johnson started 26 consecutive games, and helped lead an Ohio State offense that averaged 561.5 yards and 45.7 points per game, ranking No. 1 nationally in total and scoring offense, respectively, in 2021.

The consensus All-American moved over from right guard to left tackle during his junior year, a transition that statistically had little to no negative impact on his performance.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson allowed only three sacks during his career at Ohio State in over 1,600 offensive snaps. Two years ago Johnson allowed no sacks while protecting former Buckeye teammate and now Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Off the field, Johnson was active around the Ohio State and Columbus communities, earning the Armed Forces Merit Award by the Football Writers Association of America in 2022 and leading the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation.