Former Notre Dame junior wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., the older brother of sophomore safety Sonny Styles, announced he will be transferring to Ohio State on Instagram Saturday.

Lorenzo Styles Jr., who will play cornerback with the Buckeyes, officially entered the transfer portal following Notre Dame’s spring game April 21. Lorenzo Styles Jr. said on Instagram, “Thankful for this opportunity. Time to go to work…”

Both natives of Pickerington, Ohio, the Styles brothers helped Pickerington Central High School’s football team win the Division I Ohio High School Athletic Association Championship in 2019.

Now reunited, both brothers follow in their father’s footsteps, as Lorenzo Styles Sr. played for the Buckeyes from 1992-94.

After two seasons with Notre Dame, Lorenzo Styles Jr. will reunite with his younger brother on the football field. The two played against each other the only time in their collegiate careers Sept. 3, 2022, when Sonny Styles and the Buckeyes prevailed 21-10 in Columbus.

Lorenzo Styles Jr. played wide receiver for the Fighting Irish and finished second on the team in receptions with 30 in 2022, catching his longest-career pass of 54 yards against Ohio State.

Last season, Lorenzo Styles Jr. played in all 13 games and had 389 total yards and one touchdown.

As a freshman in 2021, he had one touchdown and 381 total yards over 13 games.