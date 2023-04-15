Team Scarlet did not perform the way Buckeye fans hoped at Saturday’s spring game.

The much-anticipated quarterback competition between sophomore Devin Brown and junior Kyle McCord was put on pause before Ohio State’s spring game, which saw the defense donning gray prevail 40-31 over the offense in scarlet, after Brown underwent “a procedure” on his throwing hand, head coach Ryan Day said Wednesday.

Instead, McCord was alternating time with the graduate Oregon State transfer Tristan Gebbia.

The first offensive drive, with McCord at the helm, resulted in a three-and-out and a nearly intercepted pass by sophomore linebacker C.J. Hicks.

In the first half, McCord had completions to junior wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard. Senior running back Chip Trayanum received a fair amount of passes from both McCord and Gebbia.

In a second-quarter handoff from Gebbia, Trayanum ran 65 yards for the offense’s first touchdown of the game.

Similar to last year, the offense wore scarlet and scored the traditional way. The defense wore gray and its scoring was set up as six points for a touchdown, three points for a takeaway, two points for a sack and one point for forcing a punt.

With 5:23 remaining in the third quarter, a Buckeye legend was invited on the field for a snap: Archie Griffin. The former Ohio State running back, who won back-to-back Heisman Trophy winner in 1974-75, ran in a 6-yard touchdown to put six more on the board for Scarlet.

Senior linebacker Cody Simon and sophomore cornerback Davison Igbinosun led the team with five first-half tackles.

The Buckeyes wrap up their spring slate of practice and enter the summer with a number of intriguing position groups yet to shake out before the 2023 season. Ohio State will begin on the road at Indiana Sept. 2.