Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was hospitalized Sunday after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on his property at around 1 a.m., and according to reports obtained by The Columbus Dispatch, alcohol was involved.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the police report said the former Buckeyes wideout told medics he was drinking earlier that night. Hartline and his passenger were hospitalized and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Police were on the scene after receiving a call from Hartline’s sister Jaimie at 1:22 a.m., and in the 911 call, the dispatcher asked her if anyone was drinking prior to the accident, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Both Hartline and the passenger received non-life threatening injuries, an Ohio State spokesperson said Sunday. The 36-year-old was involved in the accident hours after his first spring game as the Buckeyes offensive coordinator.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, among the witnesses identified was Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye, but only Hartline and the passenger were riding in the ATV.

Hartline was promoted to offensive coordinator in January after acting as wide receivers coach since 2017. He replaced Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa.

The Lantern has requested records related to the incident and will update the story once it becomes available.