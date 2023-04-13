While the regular season is still months away, Ohio State football fans have a chance to get a sneak peek of the 2023 Buckeyes Saturday during the spring game.

After coming off a loss to national champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl Dec. 31, 2022, Ohio State went into the offseason with more questions than answers in its quest for another national championship.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the NFL Draft, alongside over a dozen players who hope to hear their names called at the end of April. The Buckeyes lost a few key starters in spots they look to fill on both sides of the ball, and head coach Ryan Day said he’s looking for players to fill their needs.

“We’re in pretty decent shape, but we want to make sure we have enough depth,” Day said. “It’s another opportunity to compete, put it on film, and we’re going to grade it out. See who grades out at champion or starter level, and we’ll go from there.”

Saturday provides Day and his coaching staff the opportunity to evaluate the roster and decide on who fills the holes left behind by players such as Stroud, wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and defensive back Tanner McAlister. Day said he anticipates over 50,000 to attend and hopes to provide the fans with a show.

Here is what to look out for ahead of Saturday’s spring game.

McCord looks to fill QB1

After news broke Wednesday that sophomore quarterback Devin Brown will not participate in the spring game due to a “procedure” on his throwing hand, all eyes shifted toward junior signal-caller Kyle McCord.

The Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native has sat behind Stroud for the previous two seasons, starting one game Sept. 25, 2021, against Akron, throwing for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. After battling Brown for the starting position for most of the offseason, McCord has a chance to establish himself as Day’s starter Week 1.

In Brown’s absence, graduate quarterback Tristan Gebbia will serve as McCord’s backup. Day said he wants to see how his quarterbacks handle the pressure of throwing in front of a live crowd.

“For Kyle and Tristan, great opportunity on Saturday to put it on the field,” Day said. “Ultimately you can say it’s the same, but it’s not. It’s not the same practicing in front of a small group as opposed to being in the stadium.”

Regardless, Saturday provides McCord with the opportunity to fill the role that he’s worked two years toward and to demonstrate how he handles the pressure of a presumptive starter.

New offense, same weapons

After former offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson left to become the head coach at Tulsa, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline was promoted to the position. While the offense will have a new signal-caller, the Buckeyes have no reason to be concerned over who he’s throwing to.

Ohio State returns junior wideouts Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who combined for 2,414 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, with Harrison finishing as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award for the best receiver in college football. The Buckeyes also return the running back duo of junior TreVeyon Henderson and senior Miyan Williams, who combined for nearly 1,400 yards rushing last season.

Hartline said he knows how talented the offense is, but wants to identify his top guys alongside growing into his new role as offensive coordinator.

“It’s a learning opportunity,” Hartline said. “I want to identify our top 22 to 30 players. I want to come out of spring knowing, ‘Hey, these are the guys that are earning opportunities, who are the guys who need to try to steal opportunities,’ and let’s go from there.”

Depth on the defensive line

Ohio State lost defensive linemen Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, respectively, and currently have one rising senior on the roster. The lack of depth on the defensive line is something Day said worries him.

“The depth on the D-line is actually the area we’re a little bit concerned with,” Day said. “I think we have five defensive ends going in, so that would’ve been hard to split them up. Especially if one side goes for a long drive and someone has a short drive, it’d be hard for us to do that.”

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said he has seen a lot of growth in the young defensive line, highlighting players such as junior defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau. Knowles said Sawyer’s move from the hybrid “Jack” linebacker position back to defensive end has been “really good” for him.

“He gets to focus on the fundamentals with coach [Larry] Johnson,” Knowles said. “I really like his progress with him on one end and JT on the other. I think we’ve got a great pair to start out with.”

Saturday should provide Ohio State with the answers it looks for on the defensive line, going against an offensive line that also lost key starters such as tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and center Luke Wypler to the NFL Draft.

Who steps up or gets stepped on?

Saturday’s scrimmage will not only give Ohio State an idea of what its primary starters will look like for the 2023 season, but also an idea of which guys can fill in when needed.

Players such as sophomore safeties Davison Igbinosun and Sonny Styles, or freshman wideout Carnell Tate, are faced with their biggest tests as Buckeyes. The spring game is the opportunity for speculative backups to show why they deserve to start or why the starters are in the position they are.

Hartline said spring is the time to make mistakes and build toward the fall, where the Buckeyes will finalize their rotations.

“Spring is really trying to build a foundation to help some young guys really do a great job through the summer,” Hartline said. “Now fall camp is like your third time doing it all. Then it can all slow down a little bit, and now we can really put our best foot forward.”