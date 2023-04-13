Junior defensive end JT Tuimoloau’s career as a Buckeye has taken off quickly.

In July 2021, Tuimoloau committed to Ohio State later in the recruiting cycle but already turned heads on his way to the program. The former five-star recruit became the highest-rated defensive player to sign with the Buckeyes since 2000, and Tuimoloau was the No. 1 player in 247 Sports’ class of 2021 rankings.

It hasn’t been difficult to see where Tuimoloau makes his impact, whether the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end is making a sack or scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns.

“It’s honestly crazy that I’m one of the older heads, one of the leaders,” Tuimoloau said. “I thank all my older brothers that left, but I still talk to them, and they still talk to me on how to lead and what my role is on the leadership aspect. It’s weird knowing that I’m young, but I’m also the old guy in the room. That’s the role I have to take on, and it’s a role I thank my team for trusting me with and as well as the coaches.”

One of Tuimoloau’s standout performances last season came at then-No. 13 Penn State Oct. 29, 2022, when he contributed to four takeaways, including two interceptions — one of which a pick-six, a forced fumble and a scoop-and-score.

Tuimoloau also totaled six tackles, three for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup against the Nittany Lions. Nearly every box was checked when Tuimoloau and the Buckeyes emerged victorious in a fourth-quarter comeback over Penn State.

Tuimoloau now boasts two seasons of experience under Larry Johnson’s defensive line room and has 26 games under his belt.

Where does Tuimoloau see himself improving? The answer remains in the details, he said.

“Just staying consistent with all the little things, like what coach [Jim] Knowles is teaching us,” Tuimoloau said. “That’s one thing I want to push on myself is just pay attention to the small details and all the little things that can make a difference. Everybody knows the saying ‘little things matter,’ and that’s one thing I want to focus on.”

Little factors of Tuimoloau’s game may be hard to notice when he’s crashing and thudding against opposing offensive linemen, but it’s in the trenches where he sees areas he can improve.

Tuimoloau said “eye discipline” is one aspect he wants to enhance. It’s something he and Johnson have worked through when addressing the next step of the defensive end’s career.

“It’s not the big things [but] the little things that you get better as a player,” Johnson said. “Where you step, his hand placement, eye discipline, all those things are important to become an elite player. He has the talent and skill set, so how can we make him better? Well, that’s my job. I got to find those little things to make him better.”

Johnson has a hand in helping Tuimoloau improve. Ohio State’s offensive line is playing an important role, too.

Losing three starters from a unit last season that allowed 17 sacks, which were for the fifth-fewest yards in the Big Ten, Ohio State trots out offensive linemen who prove difficult challenges come both in game time and practice. The Buckeyes offensive line is taking advantage of competition against their defensive counterparts, Tuimoloau included.

“They’re the best of the best,” sophomore offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola said. “Working with them, just like not getting discouraged when say they get the best of you and staying calm when you’re going up against them, knowing that you got a lot to learn when you’re going against them. There’s a lot on the table that you can take out of it. Just using those guys to make you better, make them better, all around.”

Tuimoloau’s role in Ohio State’s rotating defensive line room will be larger in 2023.

Zach Harrison declared for the NFL Draft, and former defensive tackles Jerron Cage and Taron Vincent are among those who are also seeking professional opportunities and have graduated from the program.

Johnson typically rotates defensive linemen throughout the season, and Tuimoloau said he expects he and the D-line room will take advantage of the reps from departed contributors.

“We’re all here,” Tuimoloau said. “We’re called the ‘The Rushmen.’ We’ll always have each other’s back, so whenever it is, whoever’s up, we’re always going to support them and push whoever’s up.”

Ohio State’s spring game Saturday gives Tuimoloau and the Buckeyes a chance to showcase more than a dozen weeks and several months of work since the end of last season.

Tuimoloau will continue to perfect his play on the field through the remainder of spring practice and into the summer. Come next season, he’s looking forward to some of the larger roles he’ll have as a leading voice in the defensive line room.

“I think for everybody, the whole unit, we’re as a defensive whole we’re playing great,” Tuimoloau said. “We just got to keep this up and keep learning from each other, keep learning what they’re doing in the back end and learning what we’re doing in the front end and just be that gel with one another. Just come together and work as one.”