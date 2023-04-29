With the No. 190 overall pick in the sixth round, former offensive lineman Luke Wypler was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft Saturday.

For both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, Wypler started in all 26 games at center for the Buckeyes and led the offensive line’s success in that time.

In 2022, Wypler was named Third Team All-Big Ten. Last season, offensive line allowed 50 tackles for loss — sixth-fewest in the nation — and 12 sacks, which tied seventh.

The Buckeyes had the No. 1 total offense and were No. 2 in scoring offense in 2021, which Wypler led on the O-line front in his first year starting at center.

Behind Wypler, the 2021 offense was also ranked third in passing, second in pass efficiency and second in third-down conversions.

The Montvale, New Jersey, native was named to the All-Combine Team for his workout at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, earning an overall 79 grade — which was the fourth-best among all participating centers — according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Wypler’s 5.14-second 40-yard dash, 7.64-second three-cone drill and 4.53-second 20-yard shuttle were all the fastest of any center that participated, while his 29 repetitions on bench press were eighth-most of any offensive lineman.

Wypler, who was previously listed as a top-150 draft prospect by Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, is one of three offensive linemen heading to the NFL. Former right tackle Dawand Jones and former left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. are also departing from Columbus after entering the NFL Draft. Johnson was chosen No. 6 overall by the Arizona Cardinals and Jones was picked by the Browns in the fourth round.