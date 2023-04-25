We write this letter in response to recent Lantern articles reporting that the Undergraduate Student Government passed a resolution April 6 demanding the university cut ties with the Columbus Division of Police.

Youth idealism and advocacy are vitally important, so we respect and encourage USG and all Ohio State students to speak their minds and raise their voices; however, on behalf of our parents and students with the Buckeyes For A Safe Ohio State, we write this letter to respectfully voice our disagreement with USG’s resolutions calling for the separation of the university from Columbus Police. Buckeyes For A Safe Ohio State has about 6,600 people in its Facebook group, over 1,000 followers on its public Facebook page and over 1,500 followers on Instagram.

Considering only 2,315 students voted in the USG presidential election this year, we question if its efforts completely represent the opinions of the entire student body. Therefore, whether in support or disagreement with this resolution, we encourage all students to vote since USG represents their interests on such important issues affecting student life.

As this is USG’s third attempt condemning the Columbus Police, we feel it is time for the Ohio State administration, the president and the Board of Trustees to make a clear statement to USG, showing support for the Columbus Police by expressing no resolutions to cut ties with the Columbus Police will be approved. We feel it is possible for USG to pursue resolutions that will improve the safety of all students without such extreme measures.

To further support and show the need for law enforcement, we only have to look at Seattle when a police-free zone was established in 2020, known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest. Not surprisingly, the city saw a staggering 525 percent spike in crime from the same period the following year. At least two young men of color were fatally shot and killed during this time period in the police-free zone with one other 14-year-old child shot multiple times. In an ideal world, there would be no crime, no murders, no rapes, no burglaries, no theft and everyone would respect each other and each other’s property.

Unfortunately, we do not live in an ideal world. For as long as societies have existed, there has been crime. Trained professional entities must exist to protect law-abiding citizens from those individuals who murder, rape, assault or steal from others. The most recent murder in the University District area Friday morning reinforces the real and dire need for the Columbus Police to continue to patrol and enforce the law in the University District area.

In its previous two resolutions, USG has not supported the Columbus Police patrolling the University District area and/or sought to limit police resources in the off-campus area. More specifically, in its first resolution in 2020, USG called for less of a presence of Columbus Police in the University District:

“The OSUPD immediately cease Mutual Aid service contracts with the Columbus Police Department and strongly reevaluate Joint Patrol operations to restrict the presence of and limit the frequency of calls to CPD officers and resources in the off-campus living areas.”

In 2021, USG again demanded:

“The Ohio State University immediately ceases Mutual Aid service contracts with the Columbus Police Department and identifies OSU resources to restrict the presence of CPD in off-campus areas.”

Given the Lantern’s report of the third resolution, it was our understanding that USG was again seeking to limit the presence of Columbus Police officers in off-campus areas and to cease the joint patrol program. In the Ohio State November 2020 Safety Task Force, the rationale listed for the 24/7 joint patrol was that it “allows for an OSU police officer to be available as a liaison to help students in the off-campus neighborhoods.”

In our opinion, limiting or restricting police resources in the off-campus area, where the majority of undergraduate students live, is detrimental to student safety. The statistic from Seattle bears this out, that is, limiting or restricting police resources will cause a spike in crime statistics.

We encourage you to reach out to Monica Moll, the director of Ohio State’s public safety, again for additional statements regarding how eliminating the Joint Patrol Program would negatively affect the safety improvements recommended by the OSU November 2020 Safety Task Force, and the Security Risk Management Consultant’s report shared January 2022 in the University District.

The joint patrol program expands University Police’s jurisdiction off campus, and the ability to actively provide and share resources. According to the article, University Police officer Doug Welker said he and his fellow University and Columbus Police officers recognize that this combination of resources is already making a difference.

University Police Deputy Chief Eric Whiteside said in August 2022 it will be a win as campus police and CPD join forces, according to an ABC6 story.

“They are bringing that wealth of knowledge and the university resources to the off campus neighborhoods with the Columbus Police, so when they go on calls they are going to bring that with them,” Whiteside said.

We rise up with our collective voices to express, in a final iteration, our difference in opinion with USG’s continued efforts to condemn and cut ties with the Columbus Police, as we feel it would be detrimental to the safety and well-being of the students and Ohio State community. We need, appreciate and thank those men and women who patrol the University District area to keep our Buckeyes safe.

Respectfully,

Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State

Irene Hendrick and Angela Fredriksson, co-founders of Buckeye for A Safe Ohio State, wrote the letter to represent the group, which seeks a safer off-campus area.