After one season since arriving as an in-state transfer, senior guard Tanner Holden has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Holden will transfer after spending one year at Ohio State, according to Jamie Shaw of On3.

The 6-foot-6 guard came off the bench in 27 games with the Buckeyes last season, averaging 3.6 points across 13.5 minutes per game.

One of Holden’s biggest shots while at Ohio State came at the buzzer against Rutgers in December 2022. Holden made a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, though the Big Ten Conference later stated referees missed calling the play to a stop before he caught a pass after stepping out of bounds.

The Wheelersburg, Ohio, native scored 12 points, his season high, in his Buckeyes debut across Robert Morris in last season’s opener. Holden shot 47.8 percent from the field, brought down 2.4 rebounds per contest and knocked down 85.7 percent of his shots from the free throw line.

Holden landed with the Buckeyes following three seasons at Wright State. He was twice named to the First Team All-Horizon League while with the Raiders.

Holden joins former guard Eugene Brown III to transfer from Ohio State following last season.