Senior Donovan Hewitt, junior Kameron Nelson and freshman Caden Spencer earned places among the All-Big Second Team for their performances during the Big Ten Championships at the Covelli Center Friday and Saturday.

Hewitt took home a second-place medal in the rings competition with a score of 14.175, while Nelson earned a third-place medal on the vault with a score of 14.625.

Spencer scored a 14.275 on the high bar, which was good enough for fourth place on the podium for the event. Fellow freshman Parker Thackston also earned a spot on the podium, coming in fifth place on the pommel horse with a score of 13.575.

The final Buckeye to make the podium over the weekend was senior Kazuki Hayashi, who finished in sixth place with a 14.100 in the floor competition.

As a team, the Buckeyes finished in fifth place during the qualifiers Friday with a score of 405.50, behind Illinois, Nebraska, Penn State and Michigan — who was crowned champion after scoring a 412.40.

Ohio State will next compete at Penn State’s Rec Hall in the 2023 NCAA Championships April 14-15.