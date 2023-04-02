For the second time this season, No. 13 Ohio State notched a 3-1 victory over McKendree, as its win Saturday extended the Buckeyes’ win streak to six games.

The Buckeyes (17-9, 9-3 MIVA) lost a set for the first time since a 3-1 win against Lindenwood March 24, but powered by junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur’s match-high 19 kills, they claimed sets one, two and four — the latter two needing a 26th point to do so.

Ohio State started slow in the first set, trailing by as many as four points at 13-9, but rallied to tie it 20-all.

Freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel’s fifth of his set-one-high six kills gave Ohio State its first lead of the opening set, as the Buckeyes closed the set on a 5-1 run, winning 25-21.

The Bearcats (6-13, 1-11 MIVA) put Ohio State on its heels for the second-straight set, carrying a four-point run to an early 5-1 set-two lead.

After a back-and-forth battle, McKendree reached set point 24-21, but the Buckeyes roared back with five-consecutive kills — three from Pasteur and one each from sophomore middle blocker Cole Young and redshirt senior outside hitter Jack Stevens — to win the second set 26-24.

McKendree quickly took control of the third set with a five-point run as it led 8-5. After Ohio State trimmed its deficit to 10-8, the Bearcats busted the set wide open as they scored 11 of the next 14 points as a kill from redshirt senior middle blocker Jacob Gall gave them a 22-11 lead.

The Buckeyes outscored McKendree 9-3 in the final 12 points of the set, but dropped set two 25-20 on a kill from junior outside hitter Nikos Xydakis.

The Buckeyes fell behind 13-8, and after a timeout, responded with a three-point run and trailed 16-14 at McKendree’s first timeout of the set.

By the second Bearcats timeout, the Buckeyes faced match point.

McKendree sophomore outside hitter Tyler Tripp recorded a kill to tie it 24-all and following a Xydakis service error, Stevens’ seventh kill of the match secured the 26-24 set-four victory.

The Buckeyes return to Covelli Center next week as they’ll face Purdue Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. on Thursday and No. 10 Loyola Chicago at 4 p.m. March 8. Both matches will be broadcast on BTN+.