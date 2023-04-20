The No. 3 seed Buckeyes will move on to the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Tournament final after their 3-1 win, their 10th in a row, against No. 7 seed McKendree.

The Ohio State men’s volleyball team (21-9, 11-3 MIVA) won in a match full of energy against the Bearcats Wednesday at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes advance to the tournament championship match for the first time since 2018, and hosting the semifinals allowed the seniors another chance to play on their home court.

“For guys like me, it’s just another chance to play here, one more game,” redshirt senior outside hitter Jack Stevens said.

The Buckeyes began slowly during the first set as the Bearcats (7-16, 1-13 MIVA) gained the first lead through a four-point run ending in a redshirt senior middle blocker Jacob Gall kill 8-5.

Ohio State caught up at point 10 where it began to kick-start its momentum with a junior outside Jacob Pastuer and redshirt junior middle blocker Justin Howard block assist leading to a Stevens kill 12-10.

“They’re a scrappy team over there, and that’s their identity,” Howard said. “We knew that this game wasn’t going to be easy.”

The Buckeyes continued with their lead as the Bearcats called for their first timeout after a freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel kill 17-14.

A three-point run made from Stevens, Pasteur and sophomore middle blocker Cole Young kills allowed the Buckeyes a five-point difference against the Bearcats 20-15.

The Buckeyes took the first set through a McKendree sophomore outside hitter Tyler Tripp service error 25-20.

A tight second set showed a decline in the Buckeyes’ momentum as they tied with the Bearcats a total of seven times up to 12-12.

“I know their conference record in regular season didn’t show it but it’s a really good team,” Stevens said.

The Bearcats gained a burst of energy as they achieved a three-point run from a freshman middle blocker Rolen Lively, a freshman outside hitter Bryce Wetjen kill and a redshirt junior outside hitter Kyle Wilson service ace, forcing the Buckeyes into a timeout 17-14.

“I think collectively as a team we took a couple swings that we probably want back,” Howard said.

A three-point run for the Buckeyes through a redshirt senior setter Michael Wright kill and block and an attack error made by Lively forced the Bearcats to take their first timeout of the set 19-17.

That small burst of energy from Ohio State was not enough as the Bearcats took the second set through a Pasteur attack error 25-21.

Howard and Stevens described the bench discussion after the second set as “quiet confidence,” knowing the mistakes they made and the ways they needed to improve.

“We knew we didn’t play our ball,” Stevens said. “We knew we’re better than that.”

The Buckeyes ignited during the third set with full control from the beginning through a three-point run kickstarted by a Pasteur kill 3-0.

The Bearcats took their last timeout after the Buckeyes powered through a five-point run 9-1.

Ohio State continued with the controlled aggression as the Bearcats fell behind and struggled to pick up the pace with the highest point difference of the match being 16, including a 24-8 match point. The Buckeyes took the third set through a Wetzel kill 25-9.

“We talk a lot about having fun out there and playing with a smile and a bit of energy, and I think that’s when we are at our best,” Howard said.

The Buckeyes took control of the fourth set after taking the lead in a three-point run spearheaded by Stevens.

McKendree fell behind as it called for its first timeout of the set after a Lively attack error capped a 7-0 Buckeyes run to an 18-9 lead.

The Buckeyes took the set and the match through an attack error made by sophomore outside hitter Kevin Schuele 25-15.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had this sort of confidence, sort of winning culture,” Stevens said. “It feels really awesome and it’s been a long time coming.”

Simultaneously, No. 1 seed Ball State won against Lewis University 3-0. The Buckeyes head to Indiana for the MIVA final on Saturday against the Cardinals for the first time in five years. The championship match will begin at 7 p.m.