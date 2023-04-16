The No. 3 seed Buckeyes will ride their nine-match winning streak into the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Tournament semifinals.

Freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel, who received MIVA Newcomer of the Year this season, readied himself and leapt into the air for his match-leading 17th kill to seal the third set Saturday when Ohio State (20-9, 11-3 MIVA) defeated No. 6 seed Lindenwood 3-0.

“I try to have as little emotions as possible,” Wetzel said. “I know nerves can get the best of some, but I think the best way to play is to know you’re free so that’s why I try to do.”

Ohio State had a .423 hitting percentage and tallied a match-high 17 kills in the third set.

Junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur, who was named MIVA Player of the Year, collected 14 kills while redshirt junior setter Michael Wright also entered among the program’s top-10 career leaders in assists, collecting 45 to raise his total to 1,709.

The Buckeyes hosted a MIVA Tournament game for the first time since 2018 and captured the win, which also marked Ohio State’s first conference tournament win under fourth-year head coach Kevin Burch, who said he felt “a little bit of a relief” after the victory.

“This team has done such a good job of just finding ways to win,” Burch said. “Instead of letting it affect other areas, their other areas improve and they step up. They’ve done really well in responding to errors, and they’ve also played very well under pressure.”

The Buckeyes and Lindenwood went the distance in all three sets, as Ohio State claimed straight 25-23 set victories. The Buckeyes have won six-straight sets all of which they and their opponent reached matched point.

“I think that’s a testament to these guys’ special character,” Burch said. “We always talk about character first, and they’ve been proving it.”

Wetzel opened the match with a kill, and the Buckeyes got ahead 3-0 only for Lindenwood to rattle off the next four points and flip the lead.

Ohio State and the Lions matched one another up to point 16 until block assists by Lindenwood senior opposite hitter RaShawn Bonner and freshman opposite hitter Ian Schuller capped a three-point run to go ahead 19-16.

The Lions led by as late as 21-19 until an attack error followed a Wetzel kill to match point, leading Ohio State to a 25-23 victory in the opening-set.

Both teams knotted each other to five points beginning the second set until a service error by Pasteur tilted the lead 6-5 in the Lions’ favor. Redshirt junior middle blocker Justin Howard and Wetzel had back-to-back kills that got Ohio State to point 12 and tie at 13.

Pasteur put Ohio State ahead 21-17 with a kill and block assist on consecutive plays, and Howard had a kill of his own to give the Buckeyes set point at 24.

Ohio State forced the Lions to call a timeout, but a service error by senior middle blocker Samuel Clark allowed Lindenwood to keep the set going. The Buckeyes answered on the next play as middle blocker Cole Young closed the set with a kill.

Ohio State reached set and match point 24-20 after Pasteur followed through with a kill in the third. However, Lindenwood had one more challenge for the Buckeyes.

Consecutive kills by Lions sophomore middle blocker Kadin Warner and sophomore outside hitter A.J. Lewis followed to pull within 24-22. Lewis followed with a service ace.

After a timeout, Ohio State clinched its win with Wetzel’s kill.

Wetzel picked up seven of his kills in the final set. Burch said Wetzel has earned confidence from his teammates in the way he can “play tough” and respond to mistakes.

Lindenwood saw Lewis lead with 11 kills and Wieter total 10. The Lions had a .312 hitting percentage.

The win gives Ohio State its ninth straight, matching its longest run since 2018.

“We’ve been on a hot streak, and I think our goal as a team was really just keep that fire lit under us,” Wetzel said. “We feel like we have something to prove.”

Wetzel and the Buckeyes will move on to the semifinal round and play the winner between No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago and No. 7 seed McKendree. Ohio State’s semifinal match will be played Wednesday at the home court of the higher remaining seed.