The Buckeyes continue to host the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Tournament as they head into the semifinals against McKendree while riding on a nine-match winning streak.

No. 3 seed Ohio State (20-9, 11-3 MIVA) hosts the semifinals of the MIVA Tournament against the Bearcats Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Covelli Center after knocking off No. 6 seed Lindenwood last Saturday. The Bearcats come onto the court fresh off of their win against No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago 3-2.

It has been five years since the Buckeyes achieved a nine-match win streak, an achievement that reflects on the mentality of this particular team, junior libero Thomas Poole said.

“We have a great grasp of realizing one is only one point,” Poole said. “We define the rest of our game.”

The Buckeyes started off the tournament with a 3-0 win against the Lions. Freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel and junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur had a total of 17 and 14 kills, respectively.

Poole said continuing to host the tournament has been an energy boost for the Buckeyes, who are 13-2 at home this season.

“It feels fantastic,” Poole said. “We have a great record at home, and we just have a different vibe.”

The Buckeyes won against McKendree twice 3-1 during the regular season in intense matches and are expecting similar demeanor coming to the court this upcoming match.

Head coach Kevin Burch said it is “really rare” seeing McKendree have one win in the conference regular season and only lose two by 3-0 finishes.

“I think it says a lot about their ability to keep things close in battle,” Burch said.

With their win against the Ramblers, the Bearcats are expected to come onto the court with high energy in their newly seized confidence.

“Their confidence is pretty high right now, and we expect them to be at their best,” Burch said.

Bearcats freshman outside hitter Bryce Wetjen and redshirt junior outside hitter Kyle Wilson have a current total of 265 and 222 kills with hitting percentages of 22.7 and 22.9, respectively. Redshirt junior setter Tyler Poulsen has a total of 898 assists and sophomore outside hitter Kevin Schuele has 23 service aces.

Both Poulsen and freshman middle blocker Role Lively were named to the All-MIVA Second Team for the Bearcats.

“We’re going to prepare how we do, no matter who’s across the net, and we’re just super excited to play them again,” Poole said.

The Buckeyes will face the Bearcats in the Covelli Center at 7 p.m. with public tickets being sold for $5 and senior and student discounted tickets being sold for $3. The match will be available on BTN+.