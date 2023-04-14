The Buckeyes will host a Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association tournament match for the first time in five years Saturday against Lindenwood.

Ohio State (19-9, 11-3 MIVA) comes into this match on an eight-game winning streak, sharing the conference title with Ball State and Loyola Chicago and earning the right to host as the No. 3 seed. Head coach Kevin Burch said hosting has been a long time coming.

“It doesn’t feel good that it’s been that long, but it feels good that it’s certainly happening,” Burch said.

The Lions (10-12, 7-7 MIVA) beat the Buckeyes on Feb. 25 in an intense match of five sets, in which the Buckeyes fell short 3-2. The Buckeyes came back for their revenge when Lindenwood came to the Covelli Center as the Buckeyes won 3-1 on March 24.

Burch said the team is past the loss, but he expects Lindenwood to come out fast.

“Especially in playoffs, you get a new life so it’s kind of like starting over again,” Burch said. “I expect them to really come out playing hard and with a ton of energy and making our lives tough.”

The Lions are coming into the match fresh off of a five-match losing streak after winning against McKendree April 8 3-1.

“Everybody is preparing the best way they know how,” junior setter Noah Platfoot said. “It’s more of a relaxed practice week but just preparing for the moment.”

Lindenwood saw four of its players achieve placements on All-MIVA teams this season as Ohio State landed three players.

Lions seniors libero Kyle Deutschmann and outside hitter A.J. Lewis landed All-MIVA First Team placements and opposite hitters senior RaShawn Bonner and freshman Ian Schuller landed All-MIVA Second Team. Schuller and Lewis have a total of 253 and 232 kills with an average of 3.6 and 3.65 points per set, respectively.

“With Lindenwood, they’re such a scrappy team and bring crazy energy,” Platfoot said. “It’s honestly just keeping ourselves calm and not worrying about what they’re doing.”

Despite coming into the match with a lot of momentum, Platfoot said the Buckeyes will continue to maintain their mentality of taking each match one at a time without worrying about what is ahead.

“We’ve been wanting this moment,” Platfoot said. “Since we’ve gotten into the position we’re in, I think we’re just more excited for it rather than feeling pressure.”

The Buckeyes bring conference standouts of their own with junior outside Jacob Pasteur and sophomore middle blocker Cole Young. Both landed on the All-MIVA First Team while freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel landed All-MIVA Second Team. Burch said he’s proud of what his team has accomplished and “excited” for his All-MIVA players.

“I’m excited for them,” Burch said. “Those are the types of awards you’re going to remember for the rest of your life.”

Ohio State’s match against the Lions will be held at the Covelli Center Saturday at 5 p.m. with public tickets being sold at $5 and senior and student discounted tickets for $3. The match will be livestreamed on BTN+.