The No. 3 seed Buckeyes won the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Tournament for the first time in five years and the 18th overall in the program’s history.

Ohio State won in an intense, aggressive 3-1 finish against the reigning champion Cardinals on Saturday in Indiana.

Junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur and freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel led the team with a total of 19 and 16 kills, respectively. Redshirt junior middle blocker Justin Howard had a total of five block assists and redshirt junior setter Michael Wright had a total of 54 assists.

Wright, who was named the MIVA Tournament Most Valuable Player, and redshirt senior outside hitter Jack Stevens led the team with a total of nine digs.

Wright, Pasteur and Wetzel also received nods on the All-Tournament Team while the Buckeyes earned the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament beginning next week.

Ohio State took quick control over the first set, gaining the lead through a Cardinals sophomore outside hitter Tinaishe Ndavazocheva attack error and a Pasteur kill 2-0.

The Buckeyes maintained their steady lead, forcing the Cardinals into taking their first timeout of the set after Wetzel and Pasteur kills made it 16-11.

After two kills made by sophomore middle blocker Vanis Buckholz and graduate outside attacker Kaleb Jenness, the Cardinals caught up with the Buckeyes at point 19 and continued to tie up to point 25.

The Buckeyes were able to push a two-point run from a graduate middle blocker Felix Egharevba service error and a Stevens kill for the first set win 27-25.

The Buckeyes showcased their energy for the second set after gaining the first four of five points, starting the gap versus the Cardinals 4-1.

Tying at points five and seven, the Buckeyes broke away through a two-point run made by a sophomore middle blocker Cole Young kill and an attack error made by Ndavazocheva 9-7.

The Buckeyes then added into their two-point lead through a four-point run before the Cardinals took their first timeout of the set after a Wetzel service ace 18-12.

The Buckeyes left the Cardinals behind after a Howard kill and a Howard, Stevens and Wetzel block to take the second set 25-17.

Ball State came alive during the third set as it tied the Buckeyes six times up to point nine. The Cardinals gained the lead with a three-point run ending in two kills from Ndavazocheva 11-9.

The Cardinals maintained their lead through small two-point runs, forcing the Buckeyes to take their first timeout 19-16.

The Cardinals took the next two points from a Ndavazocheva kill and an attack error made by Pasteur while Ohio State took its last timeout 21-16.

As the Cardinals reached set point, the Buckeyes tried to prolong their win through a service ace made by sophomore outside hitter Kyle Teune but were unable to after a service error. The Cardinals took the third set 25-19.

The hiccup from the last set was squashed as the Buckeyes took control of the lead 4-1 after an attack error was made by Ball State freshman opposite hitter Keau Thompson.

The Cardinals quickly began to pick up their pace, tying from point eight to 11 before the Buckeyes achieved a three-point run through a Pastuer kill, a Wright service ace and a Wetzel kill 14-11.

Ohio State continued to push forward, forcing the Cardinals to take their second timeout after a Howard kill 16-12.

The Cardinals continued to try and catch up but the gap became bigger as they began to be left behind after a Pasteur kill and two Wright service aces 24-17.

Ball State only gained two more points before a Wetzel kill sealed the deal for the Buckeyes as they won the set and the match 25-19.

The Buckeyes now prepare to head to Fairfax, Virginia, April 30 to continue their journey into the NCAA men’s volleyball championships.