A milestone was achieved during the third set against Purdue Fort Wayne as junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur reached 1,000-career kills.

The No. 13 Buckeyes swept the Mastodons 3-0 Thursday in a match showcasing the men’s volleyball team’s strength and aggression leading to Pasteur’s accomplishment at the Covelli Center.

“Super cool,” Pasteur said. “Super grateful I’ve been able to perform with such a great team.”

Pasteur sits No. 17 among all-time Buckeyes in career kills with 1,000. Once achieved, the gym screamed cheers, but the loudest were from Pasteur’s teammates.

“I just think it’s pretty awesome I had the opportunity to watch such a good player,” sophomore middle blocker Cole Young said. “It means the world to all of us as well.”

With senior night coming up on Saturday, Pasteur indicated how achieving this milestone was his personal goal so that the seniors can be celebrated in their next match.

This accomplishment was dedicated to Pasteur’s volleyball mom from Puerto Rico, who has been one of Pasteur’s supporters throughout his volleyball career.

“She won’t take credit for it, but I won’t let her run away from that,” Pasteur said.

The Buckeye led fast with a three-point run from redshirt senior opposite hitter Jack Stevens, Pasteur kills and a block from the teamwork of redshirt junior setter Michael Wright, Young and Pasteur to lead 3-1.

Afterwards, the Buckeyes came swinging through kills and serves throughout the rest of the match, gaining four- and a three-point runs as the Mastodons called for their first timeout 12-6.

The Mastodons would only gain four points from the next 11, taking their second timeout after a freshman opposite hitter Shane Wetzel killed 19-10.

The Mastodons continued to struggle to catch up as the Buckeyes ended the first set with the bang of a Stevens kill hitting the ground 25-14.

It appeared hopeful for the Mastodons during the second set as they not only tied with the Buckeyes but took their first lead after a four-point run ending with a sophomore opposite hitter Mark Frazier service ace 6-5.

“You know if we pull back, teams take advantage of that and it can put us in a little bit of a slump,” Young said. “This year, compared to last year, we’ve really learned how to combat that.”

That lead was quickly extinguished as the Buckeyes began to light up through two three-point runs with the last one ending with a redshirt junior middle blocker Justin Howard kill and two attack errors from Fort Wayne’s junior middle blocker Bryce Walker 11-7.

“Serve and pass was definitely the key to beating this team,” Young said. “We thought it was going to be a tough game, but we served and passed really well.”

Ohio State had a small hiccup during the second half of the set as it led the Mastodons to achieve a five-point run, including four Buckeye attack errors as the Buckeyes called for their first timeout of the set 20-15.

Stevens notched a kill to help the Buckeyes claim the second set 25-19.

The Buckeyes continued to be in control of the third set from the very beginning.

Gaining the first two points from Mastodon attack errors, the Buckeyes used that to their advantage as they increased the gap 6-2 through a three-point run made by two Pasteur kills and a Wetzel kill.

The Buckeyes continued to advance forward as the Mastodons tried to place some pressure against them, but the lead was too great with four two-point runs and two three-point stretches.

Pasteur achieved his 1,000-career kill at 23-12 before the Mastodons called for their last timeout of the set.

Through a Stevens kill, the Buckeyes took the set and the match 25-15.

The Buckeyes will face No. 10 Loyola Chicago Saturday at 4 p.m. back in the Covelli Center for their senior night as the regular season comes to an end. BTN+ will broadcast.