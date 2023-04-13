Junior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur was named Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Player of the Year and freshman outside hitter Shane Wetzel earned conference Newcomer of the Year, the conference announced Thursday.

The All-MIVA First and Second Team members were also named as the regular season of men’s volleyball comes to end. Pasteur and sophomore middle blocker Cole Young received First Team nods and Wetzel made the Second Team.

“Honestly, individual awards have never been a goal from mine,” Pasteur said. “Everyone can appreciate recognition but for me, what has made this season so special is this team.”

Pasteur is the first player from Ohio State since 2018 and is the 24th Buckeye to be named conference player of the year.

Pasteur has a .314 hitting average with a total of 383 kills, 175 digs and 36 service aces during this season. He also achieved his 1000th career kill during the team’s match April 6 against Purdue Fort Wayne 3-0.

Pasteur earned MIVA Player of the Week a total of three times this season.

“This one will probably go out to my dad,” Pasteur said. “He’s super proud of me and hard work pays off.”

Wetzel is the second player from Ohio State to receive the Newcomer of the Year title in the last three years after outside hitter Sotiris Siapanis in the 2021 season.

Wetzel has 182 kills, 40 blocks and 30 service aces this season, and he boasts a hitting percentage of .317. He averages 0.41 service aces per set which ranks fifth in the conference, and Wetzel said his teammates and Ohio State’s coaching staff are “pushing me to my potential.”

“It feels great,” Wetzel said. “Super thankful for the team. They’ve helped me out a lot.”

The No. 3 seed Buckeyes will face No. 6 seed Lindenwood on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Covelli Center to start the MIVA Tournament.