Momentum Contemporary Ballet, a campus ballet organization, will perform “Cinderella” April 29 at 5 p.m. in the Ohio Union Performance Hall.

Momentum Contemporary Ballet is a student-run organization dedicated to fostering a creative environment and giving students the ability to continue their passion for ballet, Vivian Corey, a fourth-year in dance and exercise science and president of MCB, said. Corey said the group is basing the production on the ballet storyline of “Cinderella” with about 40 dancers. It varies from the original version but will still portray the main storyline, Corey said.

Madeline Price, a second-year in biochemistry and treasurer of MCB, said the organization strives to create an atmosphere that contradicts the stereotypically strict nature of ballet and allows members to contribute to choreography, cultivating a relaxed environment.

“Ballet is for everyone,” Price said. “We are incredibly supportive and love sharing dance with anyone.”

Anna Donsky, a third-year in psychology, ballet master and vice president of MCB, said this is the first production that tells a fully cohesive story.

“‘Cinderella’ is the biggest show we’ve had so far,” Donsky said. “As we continue to grow, we hope to be able to do more of this moving forward.”

There isn’t one choreographer that plans the entire show, Price said, as all members of the club take on different sections of the piece.

“We often collaborate with each other to create the final product,” Price said.

Corey said the show aims to act as a vessel for creativity, allowing members to have a free space to make something of their own.

“Our goal is to generate inspiration through movement as a group,” Corey said.

Donsky said the production allows for everyone’s voices to be heard, avoiding the archetypal choreographer dictatorship typically seen in ballet by encouraging all members to express their own ideas.

After the production of “Cinderella,” Corey said MCB will begin preparing for the fall performance of “The Nutcracker.”