While the comedic chemistry of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston seldom fails audiences, their newest collaboration, “Murder Mystery 2,” doesn’t hold the rewatch potential of their other movies, like “Murder Mystery” and “Just Go With It.” With an overwhelming emphasis on action and a lack of solid comedy audiences were seeking, “Murder Mystery 2” failed to impress in the ways that other Aniston-Sandler movies have in the past.

To recap, we last saw Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) Spitz on their 15-years-delayed honeymoon to Italy as they solve a case of a long string of premeditated murders. Due to their success, they decide to quit their jobs and open their own detective agency, which has been struggling since the series’ previous installment.

To kick off the sequel, the Spitzes decide to reintroduce the excitement into their lives and forget about the recent rut they’ve fallen into by accepting a wedding invitation from Vikram Shivan Govindan (Adeel Akhtar), one of their surviving friends from the last film.

Similar to the first film, the trip quickly falls apart. Govindan, also known as The Maharajah, is kidnapped as his wedding festivities begin. With the kidnappers requesting a large ransom, the Spitzs find themselves in a pickle as they strive to save their friend.

The pair is conveniently placed within the mix of a short list of suspects. As most mystery films do, the film relies heavily on suspense, accusations and deceptions to string the audience along as answers inch closer and closer. Unfortunately, the cast of suspects lacks zest, containing a bland mix of underdeveloped characters with each of their motives and backstories more boring than the last.

As expected, there were a few one-liners and gags that brought the typical Sandler comedy to play, such as the vaping French police detective (Dany Boon) or Nick Spitz’s obsession with cheese at the wedding. These moments salvaged the movie from becoming completely uninteresting.

In terms of film work, the movie is what you’d expect from a Happy Madison production. The beautiful shots of Paris and the island where The Maharajah’s wedding takes place are easy on the eyes. Director Jeremy Garelick captures the whirlwind plot in an engaging manner, focusing on the clear connection between Sandler and Aniston.

The easygoing chemistry between Aniston and Sandler is enough to make the movie bearable, and it’s evident to the audience they’ll enjoy the silliness of the film — even if it’s not a five-star movie.

Rating: 2.5/5 stars