Texting while driving has been illegal in Ohio since 2012, but legislation has now made Ohio’s law enforcement response even tougher.

A new law tightening up punishments for distracted driving across Ohio went into effect Tuesday in hopes to limit the number of driving accidents. According to the law, distracted driving caused by electronic devices will be considered a warning until Oct. 4. After this date, it will be considered a primary offense.

“Governor DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 on January 3rd. Ninety days after that it will go into effect, which will be tomorrow, April 4th,” Ohio State highway patrol officer Sgt. Tyler Ross said in an email.

Ross said from 2018-2023, there have been more than 62,000 car accidents involving distracted driving in Ohio alone. Of those accidents, 1,828 resulted in serious injuries or deaths.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email distracted driving — before the bill was passed — was only a secondary traffic offense, meaning a driver could not be pulled over for only texting and driving. Officers needed to see two traffic infractions to make a stop.

Ross said the new law completely cracks down on phone use while operating a vehicle, the only exception being answering phone calls.

“Motorists can’t manually enter or manipulate their phones – besides a one touch motion, such as pressing a button or a swipe to answer/end a call,” Ross said. “They can’t support or hold a phone with any part of their body, besides having the phone directly to their ear.”

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, “dialing a phone number, sending a text message, updating or browsing social media, video calls or FaceTime, browsing the internet, watching videos and recording or streaming video” are all off limits.

Ross said distracted driving is not a generational issue, as motorists of all ages have been subject to keeping their eyes on their phone instead of the road.

“We see that it’s an issue with individuals who have had their license for two weeks, and individuals who have had their license for 30 years,” Ross said. “Technology is a large part of everyone’s personal and professional lives, and there are more distractions now than ever.”

Thirteen exemptions to distracted driving have been administered, Ross said, many of which involve being at a complete stop or contacting emergency authorities.

Ross said upon first offense, the Ohio Department of Public Safety encourages taking a course to educate those motorists on distracted driving. All motorists who take the course will avoid a more severe penalty.

“On a first offense, it’s up to a $150 fine and two points on your license. There is a course offered by the Department of Public Safety that when completed will waive the fine and points,” Ross said.

Ross said on second offense, drivers will receive up to a $250 fine and three points on their license. The third offense is up to a $500 fine and four points on their license.

Ross said he hopes this law encourages drivers to put down their phones.

“We can stop and educate those motorists, spreading awareness on the dangers of distracted driving and focusing on the roadway around and ahead of them,” Ross said.