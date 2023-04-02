Kyle McCord or Devin Brown? That is the question.

Students were invited to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to watch practice, engage with the Meijer and Roosters fan involvement tents and meet their favorite players as part of Saturday’s Student Appreciation Day festivities.

However, most students took this opportunity to decide for themselves who the next Ohio State quarterback should be, as former signal-caller C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft Feb. 16.

“I feel like this is the biggest toss-up that we’ve had at Ohio State in a long time at quarterback,” Sarah Schellhaas, a fourth-year in psychology, said.

McCord, a Mount Laurel, New Jersey, native, stood behind Stroud for two seasons, playing in 12 games with 606 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Fans know a little bit about McCord, so for some, they said he is the obvious choice.

“Right now, I’ve seen more of McCord,” Adrian Gorica, a third-year in mechanical engineering, said. “Overall, I think McCord might be the guy who can fill that more methodical role that we benefit from.”

However, Schellhaas said Brown is more “intriguing.”

Brown, a sophomore from Gilbert, Arizona, signed his National Letter of Intent in December 2021, as a four-star recruit and the No. 6-rated quarterback in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

Students were quick to notice Brown’s ability to throw long passes, and with receivers like third-years Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, that skill is a necessity.

“There’s been a couple passes, a couple deep balls, where I’m like, ‘That’s impressive,’” Alex Crewe, a fourth-year in strategic communication, said. “I got a video of him throwing one to Marvin, and Marvin caught it probably 5 yards in front of me, so it was a pretty good ball. He’s got himself an arm.”

In order to match what the Buckeyes lose in Stroud, the new quarterback must have arm strength and accuracy, which Crewe said Brown has. The area where many fans felt Stroud lacked was his run game — something Crewe, Schellhaas and Gorica said the Buckeyes’ next quarterback should be confident in committing to.

“In the beginning of the season, [C.J.’s run game] made it less dynamic of an offense, so I think that that is definitely something to look for in the next quarterback,” Schellhaas said. “Someone who’s a bit more mobile, but also still as accurate as C.J.”

For first-year in accounting Will Kelly, the topic of mobility should not be the forefront of determining the quarterback-competition winner.

Kelly said McCord should be the starter because he’s more experienced and being mobile isn’t the most important.

“At the end of the day, being a quarterback here, you’ve got to do it through the air,” Kelly said. “Put the ball in the end zone.”

As the afternoon wrapped up with students chatting and getting players’ autographs, many swarmed McCord and Brown, hopeful they just met the next Buckeye quarterback.

Fans and students will get another first-hand look at the quarterback competition at the Spring Game April 15 at Ohio Stadium.