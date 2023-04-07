The Ohio Union Activities Board will host “A Night at the Museum” at the Columbus Museum of Art, providing students with an opportunity to showcase their artwork, musical and dance performances for the community.

The free event will take place April 14 from 6-9 p.m. in an open-house setting for students to come view the gallery, watch the performances and browse other current exhibits at CMA.

Transportation will be provided from the Ohio Union and Archer House starting at 5:30 p.m.for anyone who needs it through shuttles, according to the event description.

Veronica Cook, a fourth-year in English, said she is excited to be a part of “A Night at the Museum” for the second year, this time as the director of the event.

“Last year, I contributed to ‘A Night at the Museum’ as a student-artist,” Cook said. “This year, as the director of OUAB’s Visual and Fine Arts Committee, I have had a more hands-on role in overseeing all aspects of planning this year’s event.”

Cook said it has taken a lot of work to plan this year’s event, because OUAB wanted to hold at CMA to allow artists to engage with people who have similar interests within the community.

“I am a huge arts advocate and find it meaningful for us to be in environments in which our creativity and expression is valued,” Cook said. “No matter what creative medium you practice, we want to emphasize the importance of that work.”

Lily Richards, a third-year marketing major, said in an email this was her second year helping organize the event, serving as the project leader both this year and last year.

Richards said she hopes students will take away an appreciation for the arts, and artists will walk away with a feeling that their artwork has been seen.

“The goal is to connect and strengthen Ohio State’s art community,” Richards said. “We wanted to give student artists a platform to display their work and connect with the community.”