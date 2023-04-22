In the search for a new university president, some in the Ohio State community seem to be looking for the one it already has.

Ohio State’s Presidential Search Committee hosted three public forums — two Monday and one Friday — with roughly 65 total attendees for input on University President Kristina M. Johnson’s departure and what to expect in a new president. And most of what the community requested was for the new president to continue the initiatives Johnson started.

Sophia Antoun, program specialist in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and a 2011 graduate, said at the forum she is “confused” about Johnson’s departure.

“She really was what we needed. That type of leadership is what we needed,” Antoun said. “Regardless if it’s her specifically, or somebody else who has the same set of leadership skills, that’s what I think the institution needs.”

Johnson announced her resignation Nov. 29, 2022. Reports claimed Johnson’s resignation came after she was told to step down by Ohio State’s Board of Trustees following concerns raised by staff members. The Lantern is still investigating.

Johnson is set to leave her position after spring commencement May 7.

University spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email the university has used public forums in the past, and input from the community is “vital to the presidential search process.”

“Public forums are one of several ways the University Advisory Subcommittee is gathering input from the university community as part of the search process,” Booker said.

In an interview with The Lantern in November 2022 prior to her resignation announcement, Johnson discussed her top initiatives she wished to expand — including the Name, Image, Likeness policy; campus safety and carbon neutrality.

Adithya Ramaswami, a sixth-year in aerospace engineering, said at the forum he was curious to see the next president continue Johnson’s commitment to the net-zero carbon emissions plan.

“Given the resources and leader Ohio State is, the next president and leadership team still sticking to that commitment of reaching carbon net neutrality — I think it was by 50 percent by 2030 — I think is an incredible step, not only for just Ohio State, but to set an example for other universities to follow as well,” Ramaswami said. “A lot of students, I think, would appreciate that commitment to still getting help.”

According to the university’s current Climate Action Plan, Ohio State aims to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2050, reducing emission by 55 percent by 2023. However, Johnson has been outspoken in Ohio State reaching carbon neutrality by 2040.

Donna Y. Ford, distinguished professor in the Department of Education and Human Ecology, said at the form she hopes the next president continues Johnson’s initiatives focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We would be doing disservice if we had a president who did not value this,” Ford said. “When I say DEI, it’s not just about race and ethnicity, I’m also talking about women — and then when I say women, just period I’m talking about intersectionality, so more minoritized men from all those backgrounds and more minoritized women.”

Johnson began the Race, Inclusion and Social Equity initiative in her time at Ohio State, hiring 48 of the 50 tenure-track faculty whose research addresses racial and social disparity by last semester, according to a release. Johnson also started the Scarlet & Gray Advantage Program with the goal of reaching debt-free education for Ohio State students.

Antoun said the next president should continue and steward the Shared Values Initiative — to reinforce the “ethical culture” and advance “teaching, learning, research, and service,” according to the initiative’s website.

Sara Watson, associate political science professor, said at the forum she hopes the next president is able to balance a “core of commitment to academic values” and the “athletic enterprise” at the university. She said Johnson “had a lot of those qualities” as the Big Ten College representative for the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.

However, a concern for some was a lack of continuity through leadership changes. Mark Seeger, associate professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics, said at the forum the process becomes counterintuitive when a new leader comes in and institutes “a totally new vision.”

“Some of those old initiatives should fall by the wayside, but some of these things really need to have continuity with leadership changes,” Seeger said. “I’m not sure how we implement that but seems to be a long-standing challenge for our university and for our budget model.”

Ohio State announced the Presidential Search Committee — which includes two subcommittees — Feb. 24. The Presidential Selection Subcommittee will use an external search firm, Education Executives, to help find Johnson’s replacement.

Josie Stewart and Becca Duncan contributed reporting.