The Columbus Police and Fire divisions are responding to an off-campus house after its roof collapsed Saturday night, injuring at least 14 people.

At 7:40 p.m. Columbus police received a call about a roof collapse at 74 E. 13th Ave.

Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin said 15-45 students were on the roof, which was attached to the front of a two-story brick house, at the time of collapse.

The weight of the students caused the roof to give out, he said, as the roof was secured to the brick house with boards and nails. Some students were caught under the roof after its collapse, but other students quickly freed them, Martin said.

Martin confirmed 14 people were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injury, all in stable condition. Rick Artrip, Columbus Fire third unit battalion chief, said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Nobody lost consciousness, Martin said.

Senior Vice President of Student Life Melissa Shivers said the university will provide support to those affected by the collapse.

“[We will assess] any housing needs, certainly medical needs and make sure we get them the support they need without question,” Shivers said.

At least 200 spectators gathered to watch developments in person.

Delta Theta Sigma owns the building, Brice Bowman, treasurer of the Alpha Chapter Control Corporation, said. However, he said no member of the fraternity currently lives in the house. The home was built in 1910.

The home is managed by Realty Solutions, Bowman said. Realty Solutions is a Westerville-based commercial and residential property management company, according to its website.

Bowman assessed the damage of the roof collapse. He said residents could likely get their things from the house Sunday, and the rest of the house’s structure is sound.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman confirmed Columbus Division of Fire is handling the situation. The university is monitoring the situation closely, Hedman said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Jessica Langer, Gaurav Law, Josie Stewart, Madison Kinner and Wil Steigerwald contributed to reporting.