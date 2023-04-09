With one out in top of the seventh inning and ahead by one run, the Buckeyes executed a quick double play to finish their 3-2 win over Rutgers and snap their five-game losing streak.

Leading off the home side of the sixth inning, graduate outfielder Jaycee Ruberti cranked a go-ahead home run over the right field fence to put the Buckeyes ahead. She broke a 2-2 tie Ohio State reached in the fifth when senior designated player Sam Hackenbracht hit a sacrifice fly.

“[I’m] very grateful that I was given that opportunity, especially as a senior,” Ruberti said. “There’s no better feeling than that.”

Ohio State (22-13, 3-5 Big Ten), had a similar start to Friday’s game as it took the first lead after a solo homer from sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Farley, who cranked the first pitch she saw over the left field fence. This was the second home run Farley has hit in the series.

Rutgers (30-13, 7-3 Big Ten) responded to its one-run deficit in the top of the third inning with a two-run home run from senior infielder Payton Lincavage that put them in the lead 2-1, but that was the last of runs scored for the Scarlet Knights the remainder of the game.

Farley had been hitting in the nine hole, but for the first time this season, she led off in the second game of the series. Head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said she’s been wanting to try putting Farley at the top of the lineup to switch things up as Rutgers has already seen her once the night before.

Schoenly said Farley had been in the nine spot throughout the season because of her batting average of .341 before Saturday’s game. Farley’s job previously had been to come in and clean up the bases at the bottom of the order, and Schoenly said the second-year Buckeye “can handle it” even from the top.

“It’s a hard thing to do, to not know what’s coming,” Schoenly said. “I thought she did a great job.”

The Scarlet Knights held the lead for innings three and four until sophomore outfielder Melina Wilkison clobbered a double to center field and advanced to scoring position after the next batter due to a throwing error to first base. Hackenbracht hit a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Wilkison to tag up and tie the game 2-2.

Rutgers started to gain momentum in the top of the sixth inning as it put two runners on with one out, but with the help of the Buckeyes defense, they held Rutgers down.

Lincavage went 2-for-3 again, and her two-run home run marked her third of the series and her eighth of the season.

Schoenly said Ohio State approached Lincavage differently from Friday’s game in hopes to keep her from hitting more home runs, but she still found a way to make something out of what was thrown at her.

Lincavage was the first out of the seventh inning after flying out to left field, and Schoenly said it was huge to get her out because of her hitting so far this series.

“She was the person we couldn’t get out at that time,” Schoenly said. “To get her out set the tone for the inning.”

Ruberti said the Buckeyes treat every game they play like it’s a rivalry game, and that’s how they approached Saturday’s game.

“We brought the energy like we had something to fight for,” Ruberti said. “But games like this, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

The Buckeyes and Rutgers will play the rubber game of the series on Sunday at noon, and it will stream on BTN+.