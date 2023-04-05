The Bobcats scratched first for a run, but not before extra innings and more softball was played.

The Buckeyes (21-12, 2-4 Big Ten) had opportunities to score with eight hits — including two doubles from sophomore outfielder Melina Wilkison but left nine runners on base. The Bobcats (20-14, 10-2 Mid-American Conference) on the contrary stranded 15 runners on base.

Both teams displayed strong defense and offense. The game’s lone error charged to sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Farley ultimately cost Ohio State as Bobcats senior infielder Alexis Dawe reached on a fielder’s choice with two runners on base and one out in the top of the ninth, and junior infielder Annalia Paoli scored.

Head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said it was exciting to watch both teams battle defensively, making critical plays happen to hold each other down.

“It was a matter of what was going to happen to make it crack,” Schoenly said. “I give them credit for figuring out a way, and that’s on us to figure out a way.”

Senior infielder Mariah Rodriguez went 2-for-4 including a double in the eighth inning and eventually advancing to scoring position, but the next two batters retired quickly by a strikeout and ground out.

As the game reached the top of the ninth inning, with one out and two on, Schoenly dropped everything to assist home plate umpire Charles R. Blackwell as he dropped to his knees after taking a foul ball to the head.

Blackwell left in a stretcher and a different umpire replaced him as the game continued.

“He’s got triplets, like really young babies, and all I could think of was, ‘This guy needs to get home,’” Schonely said.

Junior righty Allison Smith went nine innings and 186 pitches thrown against the Bobcats as she battled over 10 full counts, eight of those resulting in walks. She still collected five strikeouts, bringing her to 140 on the season including 57 walks in 116 innings pitched.

Schoenly said she felt confident with Smith throwing seven innings but was not expecting her to throw nine. Schoenly said even though Smith did not pitch much during the weekend in Indiana, where they dropped the series 0-3, she was still hungry for the ball.

“We changed what we were doing so she could almost be different in the second half of the game,” Schoenly said. “I’m glad we went with her and she gave us a great chance to win a game.”

Junior infielder Destinee Noury said her team felt disappointed with the outcome of the three-hour long game.

“We had from top to bottom, all the capability of beating this team,” Noury said. “Unfortunately, they came out on top today.”

The Buckeyes will continue their homestand with a weekend series against Rutgers starting Friday at 6 p.m., and all games will be streamed on BTN+.