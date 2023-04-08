Despite being ahead through the first three innings, the Buckeyes lost their 5-0 lead as they were stopped by Rutgers’ defense and offense.

The Buckeyes (21-13, 2-5 Big Ten), held a 5-0 lead through the second inning thanks to a solo home run from sophomore outfielder Melina Wilkison in the first, followed by a grand slam from sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Farley. Yet, it wasn’t enough to keep the lead the whole game.

“They didn’t fold after we scored five runs,” head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said. “They stayed in it.”

The Scarlet Knights (30-12, 7-2 Big Ten) are now on a five-game winning streak whereas Ohio State has a five-game losing streak.

Ohio State was ahead early in the first inning, thanks to a solo homer from Wilkison, earning her seventh home run of the season. She wasn’t the only Buckeye with a home run Friday, as Farley hit a grand slam the next inning, putting them at 5-0.

Rutgers senior infielder Payton Lincavage went 2-for-3 with a three-run homerun in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game 5-5. Her solo homer in the top of the sixth scored the game-winning run.

“They stayed in the game long enough to get a moment where someone could take a big swing like that and make a big splash with the three-run home run,” Schoenly said.

Junior righty Allison Smith pitched a complete seven innings with seven strikeouts, while dropping her earned run average to 3.12. Smith gave up two runs in the top of the third from hitting two batters and walking two.

Schoenly said with the five-run lead Ohio State had, she wasn’t concerned about taking Smith out after giving up two runs from walks.

“5-2, we’re still in it,” Schoenly said. “We’re hitting their pitching [so] I’m not panicked yet.”

In the home’s side of the second inning, Farley hit her second home run and first grand slam of the season. She said she doesn’t think of herself as a home run hitter, but maybe one day she will be.

“It was amazing,” Farley said. “It felt really good, and I wasn’t quite expecting it.”

Schoenly said with Rutgers’ solid pitching staff of five, the Scarlet Knights tend to utilize multiple pitchers in one game.

“They are not going to leave someone out there for very long if they’re having problems,” Schoenly said. “They have a lot of versatility.”

Just as Schoenly predicted, Rutgers switched out three different pitchers throughout the game starting with two right-handers and finishing with a lefty.

Farley said switching up pitchers that often has no effect on the way the Buckeyes hit the ball even when some batters have a better advantage against a certain pitcher.

“We all know their pitchers and I think we can hit all their pitchers really well,” Farley said.

The Buckeyes had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with one runner on and one out. Senior designated player Sam Hackenbracht crushed a double to left field and as sophomore infielder Kami Kortokrax was rounding the bases, she got the call from Schoenly to keep going home.

The call was originally in Ohio State’s favor, but after further review from the umpires, the call was reversed. Schoenly said with the Buckeyes being behind one run, she took her chance and sent Kortokrax home.

“That’s the style,” Schoenly said. “We play aggressive and they had to make an absolutely perfect throw to make that out.”

Ohio State will continue the series against Rutgers on Saturday with first pitch set for 2 p.m., and the game will be streamed on BTN+.