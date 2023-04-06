Ohio State senior men’s diver Lyle Yost was named the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar of the Year by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine Thursday.

Yost is the first male athlete and second Ohio State athlete overall to win the Arthur Ashe Jr. Scholar award, receiving the award with over 1,000 nominees. Women’s ice hockey defenseman Sophie Jaques received the award in 2022 for Ohio State.

The Shaker Heights, Ohio, native won the national championship on the 1-meter board and was a four-time All-American on the 1-meter board throughout his tenure at Ohio State. Yost was also named by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches of America as Diver of the Year.

In addition to his laundry list of accomplishments, Yost is a four-time Ohio State scholar-athlete and won the 2022 U.S. Open on the 1-meter springboard dive. A Spanish major, Yost is also a three-time academic All-Big Ten.

Student-athletes named Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5, be a sophomore academically and have active community involvement.