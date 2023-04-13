The oldest film festival in the U.S., the Columbus International Film and Animation Festival, is returning to Columbus to showcase the works of innovative filmmakers from around the world.

The festival’s in-person event will be Saturday and last from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Phoenix Theatres Lennox Town Center 24, according to the festival’s Eventbrite page. This will be the 71st edition of the festival after its formation in 1952.

According to the Eventbrite page, the event will be held over several days online and feature a diverse range of films. The in-person presentation is where the top films will be shown and awarded at Phoenix Theatres Lennox Town Center 24. Final judging is currently underway, according to the festival’s website.

Board member Max Posival said the festival holds a variety of diverse films from all over the world.

“We’ve received films from 40 countries,” Posival said. “We have 315 from the United States and the rest of the 575 we got from different countries.”

From the submitted films this year, the Columbus International Film and Animation Festival President Jason Martin said the film selection is finalized.

“So, this year we’ve selected about between 70 and 75 films, and then from those, we work with the filmmakers to make sure those assets are all available for online,” Martin said.

While many attendees come to display their work, Martin said the festival is an opportunity for audiences to view the largely new film and animation pieces.

“We’re trying to keep it entertaining,” Martin said. “We’re trying to show people things that they haven’t seen before, haven’t been exposed to in terms of new artists.”

Posival said the event is an opportunity for filmmakers who left Columbus to reconnect with their families and show them something that they might have never seen before.

“They would make the point of coming here to reconnect with family and watch the film, be engaged, because people always say, ‘Wow! I never knew that this existed,’” Posival said.

For students interested in submitting their film to the festival in the future but not confident in their professional experience, the experience is worthwhile no matter what, according to Martin.

“Don’t self-eliminate,” Martin said. “Lots of things happen behind the scenes in these festivals. So, people have to pull things last minute, or they get a contract or whatever. And so maybe you are selected, and you don’t think you’re going to win your category. You never know what can happen.”

Posival said new filmmakers should be proud to show off their work and have it ready for anyone interested in picking it up for work or for a future festival.

“Have a ready means to send your work. Have a trailer, have a poster, have a media kit, have it already in DCP format or something and have it like a WeTransfer or something else, some other format, so it’s easy for festivals to pick up your information,” Posival said, “Just program, because there’s a lot of things that will go by the wayside if you’re not ready for that.”

Audiences of all ages can purchase general admission tickets to the in-person day online for $10.