Columbus may not be known for its coffee, but there are many hidden gems within the area. From One Line in the Short North to Stauf’s on Neil Avenue, enjoy a list of locations compiled by The Lantern below.

Florin Coffee:

A local shop located two exits north of Hudson Street on Interstate 71, Florin roasts its own beans inside its shop at 874 Oakland Park Ave. According to its website, it focuses on sustainable products and will “only partner with importers who are working directly with farmers and pay well above commodity pricing.”

Java Central Cafe Roasters:

This hidden gem has two locations, one located in Italian Village and one in Westerville. The Westerville location has an outside patio where students can enjoy the weather, study for finals or read a book while sipping on one of the seasonal cold brew flights. Both locations offer several days of free live music. More details can be found at this link.

Grandview Grind:

Located at 1423 Grandview Ave., Grandview Grind offers free wifi, fresh-baked bakery items and seasonal teas like their peach basil iced black tea. The coffee shop is located in Grandview Center, walking distance to Downtown Grandview and several restaurants if customers decide they need more than just a snack.

Stauf’s Coffee Roasters:

Stauf’s has five locations, with one just south of campus. The Victorian Village location is located at 1334 Neil Ave. and offers plenty of seating for students and staff for the final exam season. Looking to travel farther off campus? Head to the German Village or Grandview location and explore Columbus.

One Line Coffee:

The Short North location, located at 745 N. High St., allows customers to get coffee in the heart of Columbus’ Arts District. Grab a cup o’ joe, and take a walk on a nice beautiful day and explore the boutiques and art exhibits.

The Roosevelt Coffeehouse:

For those looking to spend time downtown, The Roosevelt Coffeehouse is the place to go. Located at 300 E. Long St., the coffeehouse roasts its own beans and focuses on community impact including community outreach, supporting human trafficking survivors and clean water access to the city and the world.