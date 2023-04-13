A Buckeyes co-captain is heading to the professional level.

After two seasons at Ohio State and five years playing college hockey, fifth-year forward Jake Wise signed a tryout agreement with the American Hockey League Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday, according to Ohio State and Charlotte releases.

The Checkers are the top minor-league affiliate of the Florida Panthers in the NHL.

Wise was originally selected No. 69 overall in the third round by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL draft. The Reading, Massachusetts, native skated in 75 games during his tenure with the Buckeyes, recording 67 points for 22 goals and 45 assists in his Columbus career.

Wise led the Buckeyes’ power play unit in 2022-23. He scored nine goals with the man advantage, good for seventh in the nation. The co-captain also mastered the art of faceoffs, winning 493 to lead all NCAA Division I players last season.

In 2022-23, Wise was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection with his 39 points, including 12 netted pucks and 27 helpers for the season, all career highs.

The 23-year-old is also a two-time Ohio State scholar-athlete and one-time Academic All-Big Ten selection for maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.

Before Ohio State, Wise played three seasons at Boston University, where he amassed 17 points for three goals and 14 assists in 50 games. His pre-college career saw him spend time with the United States National Team Development Program’s U-17 and U-18 teams.