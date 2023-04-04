There wasn’t enough time on the clock for Ohio State Tuesday, as a comeback bid and a down-to-the-wire ending resulted in a 13-12 loss.

Ohio State (5-8, 0-3 Big Ten) was unable to upset Marquette (11-1, 1-0 Big East) on the road even with a hot start and strong ending to the game. It seemed as if the Buckeyes were going to shock the Golden Eagles, whose 11th win broke a program record, taking an early 4-1 lead in the first quarter.

Marquette quickly turned the tide with four-straight goals from senior attack Shea Garcia, senior midfielder Emma Soccodato and freshman attack Tess Osburn. The first quarter finished with the Golden Eagles ahead 5-4, and they didn’t give up their lead.

Junior attack Jamie Lasda scored a goal for the Buckeyes on a free position shot — her 19th score of the season — to cut into the Marquette lead. However, goals from senior midfielder Lydia Foust and senior attack Hannah Greving gave the Golden Eagles a 9-5 advantage.

The Buckeyes responded with back-to-back goals from freshman attack Zoe Coleman and sophomore midfielder Maddie Barhost to end the first half with Marquette ahead 9-7.

Marquette has a top-tier scoring offense averaging 17.2 goals a game. The Buckeyes kept them below average but struggled to keep up with the Golden Eagles fast-paced offense.

Ohio State started the third quarter with a goal from sophomore midfielder Annie Hargraves — her ninth goal of the season. That was the only score for the Buckeyes in the third quarter with Ohio State trailing 11-8.

The fourth quarter began to pick up for the Buckeyes with three goals in the first four minutes from Hargraves, Coleman and senior attack and captain Nicole Ferrara. Ohio State shortened Marquette’s lead to just one score with eleven minutes left in the game.

Both Hargraves and Ferrara ended the game with hat tricks. Ferrara also scored her 100th goal as a Buckeye in the first quarter.

Ohio State’s three-score stretch wasn’t enough, as Foust notched her fourth goal for the Golden Eagles to seal the game. Foust leads Marquette in goals scored and is among the top 25 in goals scored nationally.

Ferrara scored the last goal for either team — her 33rd of the season — ending the game with a one score deficit.

Ohio State will return to Big Ten play Saturday at noon facing No. 10 Maryland on the road. The game will be broadcasted on BTN+.