Ohio State could not come out on top in its final game of the regular season that came down to the bitter end in an overtime finish.

The Buckeyes (5-11, 0-6 Big Ten) came up winless in conference play after losing a nail-biter to Rutgers (7-7, 1-5 Big Ten) in overtime. Both teams were winless against other Big Ten opponents and the Scarlet Knights changed that Thursday.

With the game tied at the end of regulation, the Scarlet Knights needed almost all five minutes to find the back of the net. Freshman attack and midfielder Lily Dixon ended the game with a score giving Rutgers its first win against a conference opponent.

The Buckeyes finished the regular season on a four-game losing streak, dropping nine of the final 10 games. It could be the first time Ohio State has gone winless in conference play in the past six seasons depending on its play in the conference tournament.

Ohio State started the game with a goal from freshman attack Zoe Coleman — her 11th of the season — assisted by senior attack and captain Nicole Ferrara.

Rutgers came back with two scores from senior midfielder Cassidy Spilis and senior attack Jenna Byrne to take a 2-1 lead.

Three scores from graduate midfielder Jamie Level helped the Buckeyes tie the game at four apiece at the end of the first quarter.



The second quarter began with a score from Ferrara — her 38th of the season — to get the Buckeyes back on top 5-4.

A goal from Rutgers junior attack Mikayla Dever tied the game back up but Ohio State went on a three-score run. Sophomore midfielder Annie Hargraves, junior midfielder Jamie Lasda and freshman attack Casey Roberts all contributed to the Buckeyes’ 8-5 lead at halftime.

Ohio State took over in the third quarter scoring three goals from senior midfielder Caly O’Brien, Roberts and Level. The third quarter ended with a score of 11-7.

The fourth quarter was all Rutgers outscoring the Buckeyes 5-1. O’Brien scored the lone goal for Ohio State at the start of the quarter and Spilis tied the game up for Rutgers with 2:40 left to go in the game.

With the regular season over, Ohio State will return to Columbus before the Big Ten Tournament from April 29 through May 6. The Buckeyes will host the semifinal and final rounds, and the games will be broadcast on BTN+.