Senior night was spoiled for Ohio State Saturday as the Buckeyes remain winless against a Big Ten opponent following their loss to No. 2 Northwestern 17-11.

Ohio State (5-10, 0-5 Big Ten) couldn’t find a way around a Northwestern team (14-1, 5-0 Big Ten) that led all four quarters. Head coach Amy Bokker said she knew how the Buckeyes fought hard throughout the game and felt that it made a difference.

“We don’t have anything to lose, and we want to keep getting better,” Bokker said. “We tried to focus on each moment and what we were doing rather than the outcome of the game.”

It didn’t take the Wildcats long to find the back of the net. Senior attack Erin Coykendall only needed 39 seconds to put Northwestern ahead. Another score from senior attack Dylan Amonte on a free position shot gave Northwestern an early 2-0 lead.

The Buckeyes came back on a man-up position. Fifth-year attack Chloe Johnson’s first goal of the season came when it mattered most, putting the Buckeyes on the board and cutting into Northwestern’s lead less than four minutes into the game.

Graduate attack Izzy Scane began to take control of the game for Northwestern, scoring two goals and increasing the Wildcats’ margin 4-2 with 1:08 left in the first quarter. Scane leads the NCAA in goals scored, notching four scores in Saturday’s game — increasing her season total to 72 goals.

The second quarter got off to a slow start but graduate midfielder Jamie Level opened it up with a goal as 9:53 remained in the first half for the Buckeyes, trailing the Wildcats 5-3.

Northwestern responded with four-straight goals all from graduate attack Hailey Rhatigan pushing the Wildcats forward 9-3. Rhatigan ended the game with six goals and trails behind Scane in goals for the Wildcats with 42.

The first half ended with a score from senior midfielder Caly O’Brien with 15 seconds left. The Buckeyes trailed by six goals in a 10-4 contest.

Bokker said at halftime she thought the turnovers led to a lot of Northwestern’s fastbreaks which is something she wanted to avoid. Ohio State had 11 turnovers in the first half but was able to take better care of the ball in the second half with five.

“We wanted to play a half-court game,” Bokker said. “We didn’t want to get caught running up and down with them.”

The third quarter was back-and-forth for both teams with first-year midfielder Madison Taylor and Rhatigan notching scores for Northwestern increasing their lead 12-4.

Ohio State came back with a goal of its own from senior attack and captain Nicole Ferrara — her 36th of the season. Ferrara ended the game with two goals and one assist, continuing her ten game point-streak.

Ferrara said she doesn’t pay attention to her stats when it comes to playing better. She said she gains momentum from other players stepping up with her.

“I think some of my best games are when people step up, like when Caly or a freshman steps up, it fuels me,” Ferrara said. “If I don’t start scoring, I know somebody else will, and I’ll just use them as motivation.”

The third quarter ended with two-straight goals from Ohio State with under two minutes left. Scores from junior attack Jamie Lasda and O’Brien gave the Buckeyes momentum going into the final quarter. O’Brien has 13 goals on the season and leads Ohio State in draw controls with 41.

Both teams scored three times apiece in the fourth quarter. Senior attack Ashley Turner had the final goal for either team with 1 second left to go in the game. Turner’s goal was assisted by Lasda — her fourth of the game.

In spite of the Buckeyes’ 10th loss on the year, O’Brien said she is still proud of the team and can’t wait for the final weeks of the regular season.

“I don’t think we played like that all season, and I’m just super excited, especially going into our postseason opportunity,” O’Brien said. “If we show up like that everyday, there is no ceiling for us.”

The Buckeyes look to end the season on a good note in their last game of the regular season at Rutgers on Thursday before the conference tournament. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and broadcast on BTN+.