After nearly two decades away from college football, former longtime NFL coach Joe Philbin will make his return this upcoming season with the Buckeyes, according to senior writer for ESPN Pete Thamel.

Thamel announced in a tweet on Tuesday that Ohio State will bring the former Super Bowl champion and offensive coordinator to their coaching staff. Philbin, who has 19 years of coaching experience in the NFL, most notably with the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, will be making his first-ever stint with the Buckeyes.

During Philbin’s time in the NFL, he compiled a record of 164-141-1, with a 50 percent playoff win percentage, according to Pro Football History.

After 18 years of coaching collegiate football for Allegheny College, University of Ohio, Northeastern University, Harvard University and the University of Iowa, Philbin joined the Green Bay Packers staff in 2003 as the offensive coordinator. He spent nine years with the Packers, with his last stretch ending in a Super Bowl championship during the 2010-11 season with former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

The Packer’s offense ranked in the top 10 in the NFL for points scored and total yards during Philbin’s first stint with Green Bay according to Pro Football Reference.

Philbin snagged his first head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins in 2012 but was fired after a .500 record and under during four seasons with the franchise. He would later become the interim head coach for a brief period with the Green Bay Packers in 2018 after the dismissal of former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Philbin has also coached for the Indianapolis Colts and in 2018 reunited with McCarthy in Dallas, Texas, where Philbin coached the offensive line for the Cowboys.