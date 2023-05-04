The Columbus iteration of Athens-born brewery Jackie O’s, christened Jackie O’s On Fourth, is ready to make a splash.

Located at 171 N. Fourth St., Jackie O’s On Fourth will host an official grand opening from 3-11 p.m. Friday. General Manager Johnny Clift said attendees can explore the brand-new facility — comprising a retail store, 120-person event space, patio and more — in addition to sampling an array of alcoholic beverages from its indoor and outdoor bars.

Named after owner Andrew Arthur Oestrike’s late mother, Jackie O’s began as a humble brewpub back in 2006, Clift said. The upcoming launch of Jackie O’s On Fourth is a significant accomplishment, as expanding to Columbus has been a years-long process, he said.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing people in here,” Clift said. “I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and some new faces. With us working on this space since September 2020, I’m just completely ecstatic.”

The brewery aims to share a little slice of Athens with Columbus, Clift said. He said one of Athens’ most beloved casual eateries, Bagel Street Deli, will be on-site at the grand opening and beyond as a food truck.

Though Jackie O’s has strong roots in Athens, embracing Columbus is still considered a main priority, Clift said. Similar to Bagel Street Deli, local restaurant Wario’s Beef and Pork is set to become an official partner in June; moreover, Clift said surrounding breweries such as Hoof Hearted, Seventh Son and Wolf’s Ridge have essentially served as a warm welcoming committee.

“We’ve kind of fallen in love with the Columbus beer community,” Clift said. “And we’re a big fan of our neighbors right down the street.”

When it comes to drinks, Clift said he is excited to pour Chomolungma on draft. A brown ale and Jackie O’s staple, Chomolungma stirs up memories for Clift.

“It definitely was one of the first beers that we were bringing up to Columbus in cans and kegs,” Clift said. “It’s also a beer that I’ve hand-delivered in a van by myself to our first few customers in Columbus.”

Adam Lee, assistant general manager of Jackie O’s On Fourth, said he hopes Columbus residents are willing to give bolder flavors a try.

“Our draft cocktails are pretty gnarly,” Lee said. “We have one in particular on tap, it’s going to be kind of a spin on an old fashioned with some Danish cherry wine.”

To Lee, Jackie O’s On Fourth is more than just a brewery. It’s a living and breathing piece of southwestern Ohio culture, he said.

“We’re really proud of who we are and where we came from,” Lee said. “It’s something that we’re excited to talk to people about when they get into the building.”

Starting Friday, Jackie O’s On Fourth will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. More information, including future updates on changing hours of operation, can be found on Jackie O’s On Fourth’s Instagram.