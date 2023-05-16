Graduate forward Seth Towns entered the transfer portal Monday after seven injury-riddled seasons at Ohio State and Harvard.

The 6-foot-9 Columbus, Ohio native joined the Buckeyes’ roster ahead of the 2020-21 season after four years at Harvard, where he missed two full seasons due to injury.

Towns earned unanimous All-Ivy League first team selection and Ivy League Player of the Year his sophomore season at Harvard averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds a game.

Towns transferred to Ohio State and debuted in his first game since March 2018 against UCLA in December 2020.

In March 2021, Towns had a career-high of 12 points versus Purdue, and Ohio State went on to win the game 87-78. A month earlier, he reached 900 college career points with a shot in the paint against Iowa.

Towns then underwent back surgery in September 2021 that kept him off the court the entire 2021-22 season. In September 2022, Towns couldn’t bounce back from his injury, later announcing on Twitter that he would be sitting out for the entire season once again. His tweet said, “It has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season.”

In three seasons at Ohio State, Towns played in 25 games and averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds.

Now entering his eighth year of college basketball with only three full seasons under his belt, Towns is anticipated to have two years of eligibility left.