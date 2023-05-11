Two-time Ohio State men’s lacrosse captain Jack Myers was selected 20th overall in the third round of the 2023 Premier Lacrosse League College Draft Tuesday by the Chrome Lacrosse Club.

The fifth-year attackman led the Buckeyes with 42 points this season, made up of 20 goals and 22 assists. Myers became second in Ohio State career-assist history with 115 and third in all-time career points with 236.

During his Buckeye career, Myers notched 121 goals in 59 total games, scoring a goal in all but eight.

For three consecutive seasons Myers, a Bethesda, Maryland native, made an All-Big Ten Team, and in the past two seasons, received United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association nods.

In 2022, Myers led the Buckeyes in scoring with 83 points made up of 45 assists and 38 goals. The same season he scored a career-high 11 points on six assists and five goals in Ohio State’s 17-12 win versus Harvard.

Myers is the 27th Ohio State player drafted into the Premier Lacrosse League. In 2022, Justin Inacio and Jackson Reid were selected 18th and 26th overall.

Former Buckeyes Jesse King and Ryan Terefenko are among the Chrome Lacrosse Club’s roster and will be joined by Myers this spring.