Graduates of Ohio State’s class of 2023 walked across the field wearing stoles, cords and rain ponchos atop their gowns Sunday afternoon.

About 12,414 degrees and certificates were awarded at Ohio Stadium by departing President Kristina M. Johnson and other faculty. Bryan A. Stevenson, executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, “Just Mercy” author and a law professor at New York University, gave the commencement address and was awarded the honorary degree, Doctor of Public Service.

“His steadfast commitment to justice, fairness and equality has saved many lives and helped to make this a more just nation,” Johnson said.

Melissa Shivers, senior vice president for student life, initiated the ceremony, reminding graduates of their accomplishments through the pandemic and thanking families in the stadium for their support. Procession of the graduates and university board took almost a full hour before Stevenson took the stage.

Stevenson began his speech by telling graduates today is the beginning of the hard work that needs to be done around the world.

“Today you will earn something that you’ve been working very hard to achieve. You will become a graduate of The Ohio State University. You will gain a new identity that allows you to move through the world with status and significance because of your degree,” Stevenson said. “And yes, you’ve been working really hard and today is the end of that hard work at this university. But it’s also the beginning of hard work that we need to do all over the world today.”

Stevenson said he hopes graduates will consider the words they want to be associated with as they move into their careers.

“You can be a graduate, but you can also be a compassionate graduate, a kind graduate, a generous graduate, a graduate who cares about those who suffer,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson urged graduates to get close to those who are struggling, stay hopeful and do uncomfortable things.

“When you leave this university, you’ll have all kinds of opportunities,” Stevenson said. “You can go all kinds of places, but I urge you to find ways to get proximate to the poor, the excluded, the marginalized, the disfavored, people who have fallen down. It’s too easy in America to separate yourself from people who suffer and struggle. I’m going to urge you not to do it.”

Following Stevensons’ address, Hiroyuki Fujita, chair of the board of trustees, presented four honorary degrees and two distinguished service awards. The recipients of honorary degrees included Doctor of Humane Letters Carla D. Hayden, Doctor of Business Administration Donna A. James and Doctor of Public Service Keith B. Key, in addition to the one presented to Stevenson.

The recipients of the service awards were Karen A. Bell, previous chair of the Department of Dance, and G. Gilbert Cloyd, a former trustee of the university.

Of the other 12,000 students who met graduation requirements, about 9,051 joined the celebration in the stadium, Shivers said. About 285 received doctorates, 1,941 received master’s degrees, 986 received graduate professional degrees and the remaining 9,000 were awarded certificates and associate degrees.

Students hailed from over about 90 countries and six continents in Ohio State’s 433rd graduating class.

Closing out her final commencement, Johnson gave these pieces of advice to the graduating class and wished them well.

“Graduates, wherever you go, I hope you bring a bias towards kindness with you”, Johnson said. “Never underestimate the power of compassion.”





