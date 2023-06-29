An Ohio State running back who was once known for his “crop-top” jersey and “feed me” celebratory motion after a several-yard gain is now a free agent and has been for over three months.

Ezekiel Elliott was released from the Dallas Cowboys March 15 after having the most inefficient season of his career — 876 yards over 15 games — and being moved from starter to backup behind teammate Tony Pollard. He still had two years remaining in his six-year, $90 million deal that he signed in 2019, but after dropping his contract, the Cowboys saved nearly $11 million in cap space, according to their website.

But why hasn’t the former star been signed?

According to Bleacher Report, the average running back has three good years in the NFL. Elliott would be entering his eighth year as he was drafted in 2016 as the fourth overall pick.

Not only did Elliott play seven seasons for the Cowboys, he became the franchise’s third-leading rusher in history with 8,262 total yards, including four seasons with over 1,000, according to NFL.com.

However, the unfortunate trend for NFL running backs is to sign short-term deals. Backs like Pollard, the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs and the Giants’ Saquon Barkley were signed to one-year deals and their respective teams will likely re-sign similar contracts moving forward.

Since running backs’ production fizzles out quickly due to injury, especially compared to other positions, teams have started investing less money on even the most highly rated players. The tides turned quickly: Ezekiel Elliott was tied with the Saints’ Alvin Kamara just last season as the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL, according to USA Today.

What once seemed hopeful for Elliott is now seeming more unlikely, according to reports from insider NFL media. After his release in March, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones spoke on his openness to bring Elliott back for the 2023-24 season, but as of Tuesday, this has changed and there has been little conversation about the possibility of Elliott’s return.

It is even apparent to outsiders who noted Pollard signed a one-year, $10.091 million deal after being franchise tagged in March, according to NFL.com, and the Cowboys drafted Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Elliott has not spoken about his free agency and has not posted on his Instagram since January. However, he did post on Twitter eight days following his release saying, “I want my #15 back,” and his Twitter bio still says, “Running back for America’s Team,” a nickname of the Cowboys.

There has not been any recent activity or reports regarding where Elliott will end up, despite March rumors tweeted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that there is interest with teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals.

This might be hard to believe for Buckeye fans who watched Elliott rush for an 85-yard touchdown, untouched, in Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide — one people will remember for years to come.