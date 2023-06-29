Ohio State football is slowly approaching.

With the schedule already set, Buckeye fans were likely waiting for the announcement of this year’s themes.

Now, the wait is over.

The Department of Athletics released the themes for the 2023 Ohio State football home game schedule Wednesday.

Out of the 12 scheduled games, Buckeye fans will be able to see their team six times at the ’Shoe with the opportunity to represent them in a handful of ways.

Ohio State opens the season Sept. 2 against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, but return home the following week to face Youngstown State.

The alumni band will perform and Ohio State faculty and staff will be recognized throughout the season’s first home game. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The James Comprehensive Cancer Center will sponsor the event.

Kickoff is set for noon.

The following Saturday, Western Kentucky visits Ohio Stadium for a 4 p.m. start. The theme will be “Scarlet & Gray and Buckeyes Care,” sponsored by Buckeyes Care.

On Oct. 7, the Homecoming and Hall of Fame theme will be celebrated versus Maryland, as Ohio State will induct their latest Hall of Fame Class. Last year’s inductees included former wide receiver Billy Ray Anders and women’s track star Jenna Harris Griffin.

“Scarlet the Shoe” will once again make its return in a highly anticipated game against No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 21. Fans are encouraged to wear scarlet colors in the ’Shoe, and it also marks the return of the scarlet color-rush alternate uniforms.

Military appreciation will be held Nov. 11 versus Michigan State, with senior day bringing the home season to a close against Minnesota.