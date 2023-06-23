Brice Sensabaugh is now a player for the Utah Jazz.

Sensabaugh, the former Ohio State small forward, was drafted 28th overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday to the Utah Jazz. He is the second -consecutive Buckeye with a one-and-done freshman season–eighth in Ohio State history–following last year’s Malaki Branham who was selected 20th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

In an off year for the Buckeyes, Sensabaugh provided a young spark. Playing in all but two games, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound small forward averaged 16.3 points per game and was the first freshman since D’Angelo Russell in 2015 to lead the team in total points — –537 — –which was also the eighth highest in the Big Ten.

As a 40.5 percent three-point shooter, Sensabaugh additionally led the Buckeyes in threes made with 60 outside the arc. He averaged 5.4 rebounds per game, 1.2 assists per game and shot 83 percent from the free throw line — –fifth best in the Big Ten.

Sensabaugh’s three -consecutive double-doubles and game-by-game performances earned him several accolades throughout and after the season, including All Big Ten third team, Big Ten All Freshman Team, Julius Erving Award Top 10 — –given to the NCAA’s best small forward — –and was a four-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, according to Ohio State Buckeyes website.

Despite Ohio State putting up its worst record since the 1997-98 season, Sensabaugh recorded over 20 points in 11 games. His season-high 27 points against Iowa Jan. 21 helped break the Buckeyes’ nine-game losing streak as they defeated the Hawkeyes 93-77.

From the No. 65 prospect in the class of 2022, according to 247 Sports, to a first-round NBA draft pick, Sensabaugh’s career is only beginning.