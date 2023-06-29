Since the United States asserted its independence almost 247 years ago, many cities have hosted annual celebrations to honor the U.S.’ birthday. Below are events happening in and around Columbus for this year’s festivities. Click the title of any event for more information.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

Friday, June 30

Worthington Hills has four days of fun for all ages this Independence Day, with the celebration officially kicking off Friday. Stars + Stripes softball games will be played at Worthington Hills Elementary School, with three games for three distinct age groups. The “littles” take the field at 5 p.m., “tweens” step to the plate at 6 p.m. and adults cap off the night at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

The second installment of Worthington Hills’ July 4 celebrations involves the 52nd annual Firecracker Trot 5K at Worthington Hills Elementary School. Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m., and the race kicks off at 8:30 a.m.

Freedom Fest is Hilliard’s annual event at Municipal Park. Food trucks are open 3-11 p.m., kid zone SuperGames are open 5-9 p.m., and live entertainment begins at 5:15 p.m., with headliner Jameson Rodgers performing at 8:20 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk with a soundtrack custom-made by the City of Hilliard and a live broadcast from WCLT -T100.

Sunday, July 2

The West Jefferson Fourth of July Streetfest — a three-day event taking place through Tuesday — offers rides, food and entertainment. Featured band Southern Alibi, which plays country and southern rock music, will take the stage at 7 p.m.

The third day of Independence Day festivities in Worthington Hills is all about Family Fun Fest. Carnival games — including the Ring Toss and the Cake Walk — cost $5 each, while SuperGames like inflatables and an obstacle course cost $10 each. Raffle tickets are provided with the purchase of games.

Monday, July 3

The largest Independence Day celebration in the Midwest is located right here in Columbus. Red, White & BOOM! festivities involve over 100 local and national vendors. Attendees will have the chance to meet radio personalities like Dave and Jimmy from WNCI 97.9 as well as NBC4 personnel Dave Mazza, McKenna King, Kristine Varkony and Rachel Ramsey. The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m., from the Main Street bridge. There will be all-day entertainment from bands like Shotgun Eddie, School of Rock, Radio Tramps and more. To round out the night, the largest firework display in Ohio is set to be fired off at 10 p.m., from the east bank of Genoa Park.

The second day of West Jefferson’s Independence Day celebrations is much like the first: carnival rides and food galore. Alexander — a local party band that plays a variety of music — will perform starting at 7 p.m.

The City of Reynoldsburg is hosting its Independence Day celebration on Monday from 6-10 p.m., at Civic Park. The festivities include bounce houses, food vendors, entertainment and fireworks. In addition, the Reynoldsburg Community Association will be hosting the Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, which steps off at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Dublin Independence Day Celebration 8 a.m.-9:50 p.m. (Free)

The City of Dublin is changing its colors from green and white to red, white and blue for its Independence Day celebration. The day begins at 8 a.m., with the Sherm Sheldon Fishing Derby at Avery Pond. The parade steps off at Metro Center – Historic Dublin at 11 a.m. The celebrations continue at Dublin Coffman High School with live entertainment, a kids’ zone and fireworks sponsored by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center at 9:50 p.m.

Fourth of July in Bexley 8 a.m.-11p.m. ($35-40 for race)

The City of Bexley’s Fourth of July celebrations begin with the annual John Barr 5K commencing from and returning to Jeffrey Mansion at 165 N. Parkview Ave. Regular registration is $35 and the day-of-race cost is $40. After finishing the 5K, runners and spectators can continue their day with the Bexley Parade at 9:30 a.m. In the evening, live music from bands Music in the Meadow and The Big Rockin’ Blues will take place on Capital University’s Main Street lawn from 6-11 p.m. Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

West Jefferson Fourth of July Streetfest 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (Free)

The third and final day of West Jefferson’s holiday celebrations consists of an annual parade at 11 a.m., a raffle drawing at 9 p.m. and fireworks scheduled for 10 p.m. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5, with all proceeds covering the cost of the fireworks.

To conclude the four-day celebration, Worthington Hills is hosting its annual July Fourth parade. This year, the parade is Disney-themed and set to feature at least six street floats.

The 40th annual Doo Dah Parade steps off Tuesday at 1:01 p.m., after an optional singing of the National Anthem at 1 p.m. Line-up for the parade begins on Park Street at noon. Teeming with satire and creative costumes, the celebration will feature live music in Goodale Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.