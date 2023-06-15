June has reached its halfway mark, which means Pride month festivities are officially in full swing. The handful of celebrations below promise community, entertainment and summer fun for days to come. Click the title of any event for more information.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

Friday, June 16

Registration for Stonewall Columbus’ annual Pride March — beginning 10:30 a.m. Saturday — closed May 1, but the accompanying festival is come one, come all. In addition to seeing local singer-songwriters Amber Knicole and Vesperteen in action, visitors can browse 200-plus vendors scattered throughout Goodale Park.

Head to KEMBA Live!, one of Columbus’ most prominent concert venues, for a memorable night out. Featured performers include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Jasmine Kennedie, Jax, Jimbo, LaLa Ri and Princess Poppy among others.

Commemorate Pride month by sipping on specialty drinks at Jackie O’s On Fourth Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Consider purchasing “The Loud & Proud” — a Paloma cocktail with hints of grapefruit — or the “42 Years” — a fruity India Pale Ale honoring Stonewall Columbus’ 42nd anniversary — to support Kaleidoscope Youth Center and Stonewall Columbus, as 25 percent of each drink’s profits will be donated.

Bask in both music and the soft light of glow sticks all through the night at FOMO Columbus. The hybrid lounge and nightclub is hosting events all weekend long.

Saturday, June 17

The Stonewall Columbus Pride Festival & Resource Fair’s second installment will showcase multi-talented musician Tunde Olaniran, indie-pop artist Mariah Counts and pop singer-songwriter Siena Liggins.

Set to boast more than 40 vendors, this market is sure to be eclectic and vibrant. From handmade bits and bobs to vintiques of all kinds, many treasures await patrons’ discovery.

The 6th annual Pride Bar Crawl, put on by bar crawl and social event planning company Crawl With US, plans to donate 20 percent of all proceeds to Columbus’ own Kaleidoscope Youth Center. Gaswerks, Howl at the Moon and Novak’s Tavern & Patio are just three of the crawl’s participating locations.

Anyone seeking out a slice of tropical bliss can surrender themselves to a sea of bubbles at FOMO Columbus’ PRIDE FOAM PARTY.

Explore FOMO Columbus’ three dance floors at this not-so-exclusive after-party.

Sunday, June 18

Rounding out FOMO Columbus’ weekend lineup is a Drag Brunch. Attendees will enjoy a buffet, mimosas and — of course — a high-energy show to boot.