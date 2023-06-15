The Ohio State women’s basketball team wasted no time diving into the transfer portal this off-season.

The Buckeyes officially welcomed former Kentucky guard Kennedy Cambridge to their roster in an Instagram post June 7.

Cambridge is one of three transfers to commit to the program over the last month, but with a few more years of eligibility remaining, the athletic combo guard has more than enough time to solidify her role within a growing Buckeyes locker room.

Cambridge saw action in 19 games last season as a freshman for the Wildcats. She averaged 2.7 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game off the bench, making one start against Georgia, where she tied a career-high eight rebounds in 32 minutes.

Cambridge was a highly touted guard coming out of Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tennessee, after helping lead the program to their third state title in just four seasons. According to ESPN, the 5-foot-8 guard was ranked the 36th-best guard in the 2022 class and No. 52 overall by All-Star Girls Basketball Report.

Cambridge averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game and was a finalist for the Tennessee Miss Basketball award in her final season with the Tigers, according to ukathletics.com. She carried this strong offensive performance into her college debut against UNC-Greensboro on Dec. 4.

She scored a career-high nine points on 3-of-4 shooting, adding four rebounds, an assist and a block. Cambridge tallied 23 assists, 21 steals and three blocks to finish her rookie season with the Wildcats.