Ohio State women’s lacrosse is under new leadership for the fourth time in 28 years as Amanda Moore is taking over the program as head coach, which was announced Tuesday by Janine Oman, Ohio State’s senior deputy athletics director.

Moore’s career seemingly became full circle as she began her coaching journey with the Buckeyes in 2009-2010, working with goalkeepers and defenders. She spent the following season at Boston University before moving to Duke in the fall of 2011.

For the next five years, Moore acted as both the defensive coordinator and goalie coach, and with her help, the Blue Devils made five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

Moore received her first head coaching job in June 2016 with the East Carolina Pirates — though there was technically no program until she arrived. Moore spent 2016 and 2017 building the program until its inaugural season in 2018. The Pirates went from a 2-15 record their first year to a 10-8 record in 2023.

With 14 seasons coaching collegiate women’s lacrosse under her belt and four years as a player with North Carolina, Moore is additionally a member of the NCAA Rules Committee.

“The opportunity to come back as the fourth women’s lacrosse head coach is a full-circle moment,” Moore said in a release from the Ohio State Athletic Department. “I look forward to connecting with each era of Buckeye lacrosse and forging our next path as a program with the current group of young women. There is so much to be proud of and celebrate if you are an Ohio State fan and our women’s lacrosse program wants to add to the people, the tradition and the excellence of our athletics department’s rich history.”