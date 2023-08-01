As the fall semester approaches, incoming students new to campus life and the surrounding Columbus community may be vulnerable to safety risks in the area.

Here’s what to know about crime on campus and the resources available to help students proactively stay safe.

According to the university’s daily crime log, 353 crimes have occurred since May 5, with the majority of offenses being theft and drug arrests.

Reports on campus, including the Wexner Medical Center, of theft, burglary and aggravated assault have remained relatively the same in Spring 2022 and Spring 2023 with theft being the majority, university spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email.

Crime on campus is closely recorded in compliance with the Clery Act, which allows students to be fully aware of crime in the area through a public record. Ohio State also offers a live, interactive community crime map in partnership with the Columbus Division of Police to track off-campus crime reports and statistics. Additionally, Ohio State sends out Buckeye Alerts to students and faculty, often through text message, when immediate action is needed to stay safe.

Spring 2022 (January-March)

Aggravated Assault: 2

Burglary/Breaking & Entering: 9

Theft: 70

Spring 2023 (January- March)

Aggravated Assault: 1

Burglary/Breaking & Entering: 9

Theft: 91

Students should take precautions such as traveling in groups and avoid leaving items unattended, Hedman said. He also recommends that each student use their BuckID at main entrances to let only themselves in — not unknown individuals.

“We all have a role in creating and supporting a safe and welcoming campus. We ask students, faculty and staff to do their part by locking doors and windows at home and securing motor vehicles, traveling in groups, and paying attention to their surroundings to enhance the safety of all Buckeyes,” Hedman said.

The Willie J. Young, Sr. Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement in the Office of Student Life offers free safety devices for students to use, including window and door alarms, batteries and a Birdie keychain alarm, which can be heard up to 225 feet away in case of an emergency.

Chris Antjas, operations manager of the engagement center, said students should be aware of potential safety threats and take advantage of free safety devices in order to take proper precautions. He added that security devices are just another resource to support student safety.

“It comes with a sense of relief that if something were to be precarious, they do have an avenue of defense with having one of those safety devices,” Antjas said.

Students can receive up to five of these devices for free in the center’s office on the third floor of the Ohio Union. Antjas said the organization will also partner with the Undergraduate Student Government to distribute steering wheel locks.

Other resources include Lyft Ride Smart, which offers students rides on and around campus from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Rave Guardian, a GPS tracking app that can be shared with friends and family.

Antjas said the center will continue to look into what would best benefit student safety and work on providing those resources for free.

“In terms of planning for future safety devices we are completely listening to the students,” Antjas said. “Students say, ‘Hey we would like this as a resource,’ we’ll follow suit.”

Students are encouraged to be proactive in their safety by remaining aware of their surroundings, reporting suspicious behavior and checking social media for updates on what’s happening in the area, Antjas said.