Mental Health Resource Guide

If you are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone. There are many ways to get connected with mental health professionals both nationally and locally. Below is an incomplete list of resources including counseling, crisis text lines and addiction services.

-National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Life-Line: 800-273-8255 or dial 988

-Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline: 614-221-5445

-The Trevor Project 24/7 LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 866-488-7386

-National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine: 800-950-6264

-CCS Crisis Hotline (after-hour consultation): 614-292-5766 and choose option 2

Text Lines

–National 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741

–Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “4HOPE” to 741-741

-The Trevor Project LGBTQ Suicide Prevention 24/7 Text Line: Text “START” to 678-678

Counseling and Consultation Services at Ohio State: ccs.osu.edu, 614-292-5766, sl-ccs@osu.edu

-Phone Screening: A 10-15 minute conversation with a counselor to identify the best way to address your concerns, including individual counseling through Counseling and Consultation Services. Screening can be scheduled online.

-Let’s Talk: An informal, drop-in consultation that consists of a 15-20 minute phone session for students to speak one-on-one with counseling staff.

-Group Counseling: Psychoeducation and skills group counseling; interpersonal group counseling; and identify-specific group counseling.

-Drop-In Workshops: Free drop-in workshops with topics ranging from food, exercise and sleep strategies for mental health to beating anxiety.

-Wexner Medical Center Harding Hospital: 614-293-9600. Provides behavioral health care, ranging from hospitalization to outpatient care.

-Psychological Services Center, Ohio State Department of Psychology: 614-292-2345, psc@psy.ohio-state.edu. Offers free counseling and treatment for depression, anxiety, personality disorders and other mental health conditions.

Addiction Resources and Treatments

-Columbus Public Health Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program: 614-645-6839

Provides prevention, intervention, outpatient treatment and group counseling programs.

-The Recovery Village Columbus: 844-932-2011

Offers multilevel substance abuse treatment, including medical detox, residential rehabilitation, outpatients care and teletherapy.

Academic Resource Guide

-Student Advocacy Center: Helps students navigate and resolve issues at Ohio State inside and outside of the classroom. Students in need of assistance from the center can email advocacy@osu.edu or call 614-292-1111.

-Student Life Disability Services: Helps students with disabilities access campus resources and navigate Ohio State. Students in need of services can email slds@osu.edu or call 614-292-3307.

-Multicultural Center: Uplifts Ohio State students through its intercultural model, in addition to offering services, outreach and programs. Students in need of services can email sl-mccinfo@osu.edu or call 614-688-8849.

-Student Wellness Center: Helps students to work towards balance and wellness. Students in need of services can email wellness@osu.edu or call 614-292-4527.

-Younkin Success Center: Provides information regarding tutoring, academic services, career services and more at younkinsuccess.osu.edu.

-Tutoring Services: Services can be found at younkinsuccess.osu.edu/tutoring/. To find additional tutoring resources, see below and visit younkinsuccess.osu.edu/tutoring/additional-tutoring-resources/.

Residence Hall Tutoring (Certified Tutors in math, physics and chemistry)

Office of Diversity and Inclusion Tutoring

Business: Fisher Business Office of Diversity and Inclusion Student Services Tutoring Assistance

General Chemistry Learning Resource Center

Economics Learning Center

Spanish and Portuguese Teaching and Learning Centers

French and Italian Tutoring/Translation Services

Math and Stats Learning Center

Department of Physics

Center for the Study of Teaching and Writing

Research Assistance through M.A.R.S – Mobile Assistance with Research Students

Religious Resource Guide

-Religious Studies Club: Regular meetings Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., and frequent field trips to connect with fellow students interested in religion in all diverse forms. Visit facebook.com/groups/URSCosu/ to learn more.

-Ohio State Interfaith Council: Student organization encouraging spirituality of students while promoting interfaith cooperation. Visit u.osu.edu/interfaith to learn more.

-The African American Voices Gospel Choir: Student organization focused on fostering a campus environment where students can come together to celebrate God’s existence through music and the arts. Email aavgc.osu@gmail.com to learn more.

-Asian American InterVarsity Christian Fellowship: Student organization made to establish and advance Asian American student and faculty communities who follow Jesus as their savior. Email amy.liu@intervarsity.org to learn more.

-Ask a Muslim: Student organization that aims to eradicate misconceptions about Islam, show good examples of a Muslim’s demeanor and show the actions required of a Muslim by the Quran. Go to ask-a-muslim.com or email aamosu17@gmail.com to learn more.

-Buckeye Bible Study: Student organization where students can express their views on life’s deeper questions while engaging other’s worldviews and thoughts in the context of friendship. Email Emmie Johnson at johnson.7895@osu.edu to learn more.

-Cru at Ohio State: An interdenominational student Christian organization providing a spiritual environment for those that want to develop their relationship with God. Visit Cruatohiostate.com to learn more.

-H20 Students: Student organization seeking to help students become fully devoted disciples of Jesus Christ in affiliation with H20 church. Visit h2ocolumbus.org or email h2o-students-officers@h2osu.org to learn more.

-Ohio State University Hillel: Organization meant to enrich the lives of Jewish students by growing inclusive communities. Visit osuhillel.org or call 614-294-4797 to learn more.

-Muslim Students’ Association: Student organization that aims to aid in the fulfillment of the religious obligations of Muslims at OSU and to provide a home on campus to Muslims and those who seek it. Visit msaohiostate.org or email msa.ohiostate@gmail.com to learn more.

-Schottenstein Chabad House at Ohio State: Hosts weekly Shabbat dinners, lectures on Jewish law, philosophy and ethics for Jewish students to learn more about their heritage. Call 614-294-3296 to learn more.

-Young Life: Student organization looking to create a community of students following Jesus Christ. Email ohiostateyl@gmail.com to learn more.

Black and African American Student Resource Guide

-Black Student Association: Club supporting and uplifting Black students in university housing. Email ohiostatebsa@osu.edu to learn more.

-Black Arts Group: A group supporting Black artists and aiming to create a sense of community fostering the creation of more art. Email christmas.15@osu.edu to learn more.

-Hale Black Cultural Center: Cultural center located at Hale Hall, providing education and a space that fosters community for Black students. Email ODIHBCC@osu.edu or call 614-292-0074 to learn more.

-National Pan-Hellenic Council: Governing body of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities holding collective programming and uplifting Black voices. Visit nphcohiostate.com to learn more and apply, contact the council at slf@osu.edu.

Sexual Violence Resource Guide

Hotlines

-Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO) Rape Helpline: 614-267-7020

-Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

-LSS Choices Domestic Violence Hotline: 614-224-4663

-LGBT National Health Center Hotline: 888-843-4564

On Campus

-Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO): 614-688-2518

-Stress, Trauma and Resilience (STAR) Trauma Recovery Center: 614-293-7827, choose option 2

Off Campus

-Mount Carmel Crime & Trauma Assistance Program: 614-234-5900

-LSS Choices for Victims of Domestic Violence: 614-224-7200

-Ohio Domestic Violence Network: 614-781-9651, info@odvn.org

Voting and Politics Resource Guide

Involvement in local, state and federal elections is crucial for students in making sure their voice is heard. There are several organizations and university programs that help students to make their mark on the world through voting education and political discourse.

-OSU Votes: A non-partisan, student-led movement aimed at registering, educating and encouraging other students to vote. Visit https://lead.osu.edu/community-engagement/osu-votes to learn more.

-The Collegiate Council on World Affairs: A student organization providing a community to engage in world affairs while learning about diplomacy, international politics and cultures from around the world. Visit ccwaosu.org to learn more.

-College Democrats: A student organization dedicated to promoting the ideals of the democratic party and encouraging others to be involved in the political process by informing and empowering them. Visit facebook.com/osucollegedems or email ohiostatedemocrats@gmail.com to learn more.

-College Republicans: A student organization dedicated to joining together to help reelect Republican candidates, supporting the Republican agenda, and becoming the future leaders of the conservative movement. Visit ohiostatecr.com or email ohiostaterepublicans@gmail.com to learn more.